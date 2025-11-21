After Law And Order: Organized Crime’s Season 5 Finale Airs On NBC, Fans Are Getting Desperate For Season 6 News

Law & Order Thursdays were back in primetime for the fall 2025 TV schedule, with Law & Order: Organized Crime returning to its original 10 p.m. ET time slot on NBC following Law & Order: SVU. This time, however, plenty of fans had already seen everything that Stabler was up to aside from his SVU cameo, as Organized Crime's fifth season was already available in full to anybody with a Peacock subscription. Unfortunately, neither NBC nor Peacock has announced whether OC will be back for Season 5, and fans are getting desperate after all this time.

And I say "all this time" because even though the Season 5 finale airs on NBC on November 20 (devoid of any Peacock F-bombs), that episode – called "He Was a Stabler" – has been available on the NBCUniversal streamer since June 12. Yes, more than five months have passed since a brand new episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and seven months since Season 5 premiered on Peacock. Can you blame any fans for getting antsy as the weeks and months pass without any renewal news?

Based on social media, I'm not the only one who's more than ready for a decision to be made, for better or worse. In the latest Organized Crime post from the official Law & Order franchise Instagram page, fans took to the comments with pleas for news about Season 6. Take a look at just some of them (edited for clarity):

@ marshmelonis : "Please renew it already 😭"

: "Please renew it already 😭" @ meilyncisneros : "Need a Season 6 please!!! 🙏🏼"

: "Need a Season 6 please!!! 🙏🏼" @ _.caaandy._ : "So are we bringing OC back or?"

: "So are we bringing OC back or?" @ thejoysoflife : "So y'all really not giving us a Season 6?!"

: "So y'all really not giving us a Season 6?!" @ theanniebenslerbackup : "Renew it, oh my God ! Stop this agony."

: "Renew it, oh my God ! Stop this agony." @ haileyhippie : "RENEW. IT. NOW."

: "RENEW. IT. NOW." @linihan_forever: "We are ready to know if we are getting a Season 6 or if we have to riot!! Please and thank you!! 💜🫠🤣"

With only ten episodes in Season 5, Organized Crime was never likely to extend into the 2026 TV schedule once NBC added it to the early fall schedule, and The Hunting Party Season 2 will indeed inherit the 10 p.m. ET time slot behind SVU in the new year. So, NBC viewers will join Peacock subscribers in being entirely out of Organized Crime episodes for the foreseeable future... unless either the network or the streamer renews the drama sooner rather than later. For now, check out the Instagram post that had fans talking ahead of the NBC finale:

I was personally a fan of how dark and gritty Law & Order: Organized Crime could get on Peacock without network TV restrictions, but Christopher Meloni's episode of SVU Season 27 opened me up to OC returning to NBC. I've never really been on board the good ship Bensler, but I do enjoy seeing Benson and Stabler together, and the timing of his SVU episode just before Mariska Hargitay's Organized Crime Season 5 episode on NBC aligns the timelines of the two shows... if you squint and fudge a few details, anyway.

Or maybe I'm just in the bargaining stage of grief that Law & Order: Organized Crime's fate hasn't been confirmed just yet. I suppose it's a good sign that the drama hasn't been cancelled, and it's possible that a verdict won't be decided until the final numbers from the NBC broadcast can be calculated. It's just been a long wait, and NBC viewers are about to join it.

For now, you can always revisit the first five seasons of Law & Order: Organized Crime on Peacock, as well as the newest episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 27 and Law & Order Season 25 on Fridays.