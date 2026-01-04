Lacey Chabert Really Filmed In Fiji For Her Latest Hallmark Movie Lost In Paradise, And The Views Are Stunning

It’s not rare these days to see more Hallmark movies filming on location, and Lacey Chabert has gotten to travel the world for roles including The Christmas Quest (Iceland), A Merry Scottish Christmas (Scotland) and Love, Romance & Chocolate (Belgium). Her most recent offering on the Hallmark schedule — Lost in Paradise, which premiered this weekend on the 2026 TV schedule — takes her to Fiji, and Chabert just shared some images of the stunning views she and her colleagues got to experience.

Lacey Chabert stars in Lost in Paradise alongside Ian Harding (of Pretty Little Liars and Our Little Secret fame) as Sophie and Max, who become stranded together on an island after their plane is forced to make an emergency landing. It doesn’t look like filming the movie was nearly as dire as the characters’ circumstances, as the Hallmark mainstay posted a number of pics from the tropical locale:

So many floral outfits! If this is what getting stranded on an island looks like, then sign me up! I can feel the beachy calm washing over me already.

Lacey Chabert may have to change her nickname from the queen of Hallmark to the queen of the selfie, because it doesn’t look like there could have been too many members of the cast and crew who didn’t get a pic with the Mean Girls alum.

I love the glamorous photo she and Ian Harding took amongst the “wreckage” of their downed plane in the sixth slide, with the actor hitting Lacey Chabert’s hand-on-hip pose amidst washed up luggage and driftwood. It’s also fun to see the two with their stunt doubles, and it looks like they had an absolute blast together.

What surprised me was seeing the Hot Frosty actress back so soon after appearing on the 2025 Christmas schedule opposite Hallmark hunk Andrew Walker in She’s Making a List, as well as Haul Out the Halloween, the third installment of her Haul Out the Holly series, which made her feel like she was “cheating on Christmas.”

It’s obvious that the holidays mean so much to her, but to put out a third movie for the family friendly network in four months feels like a late Christmas present to all of her adoring fans.

On top of that, we already know we can count on seeing her when the holidays roll around again. Lacey Chabert has announced she’s partnering with Disney World for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, which is coming to the 2026 Countdown to Christmas.

While that one might not be taking her overseas, I can only imagine she was just as excited about the opportunity to film in Orlando. I’m already thinking about what other locations future Holiday Ever After movies could take place in — assuming Hallmark goes the Holiday Touchdown route and turns this into a series.

For now, though, Lost in Paradise is available to stream on Hallmark+ after premiering on January 3. It will also re-air on Hallmark Channel at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, January 4, and at other times throughout the month.