Cheryl Hines Is Still Upset About Her The View Appearance, And She Wants To Ask The Hosts One Question
Turning the tables.
For most of her career, Cheryl Hines has been known as a comedic actress in shows like the bingeworthy Curb Your Enthusiasm and Suburgatory, as well as movies like A Bad Moms Christmas. However, lately, a lot of interest in her has taken a political turn. Hines’ marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became the focus of her visit to The View in October and, after what seems like a pretty upsetting experience, Hines said there’s something she’d like to ask the co-hosts.
Cheryl Hines was invited to The View to promote her memoir, Unscripted, but the topic of conversation quickly turned to her husband and his role as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Speaking on The Dr. Phil Podcast months later, the host wondered if the roles were reversed, would a man have been made to defend his wife’s political statements? Hines replied with her own ideas about turning the tables, saying:
The October 14, 2025, edition of The View did get tense at times, with Sunny Hostin especially challenging Cheryl Hines on some of the controversial statements made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and the others acknowledged several times that these were not Hines’ statements, it was often followed by a question asking her to defend or give her opinion on what her husband was doing.
The actress pointed this out, telling Dr. Phil:
Cheryl Hines told Phil McGraw that she was happy for the opportunity to clear up some misconceptions, including how few HHS secretaries have had a medical degree, after Sunny Hostin said “respectfully” that RFK Jr. was the “least qualified” person in history to hold that position. You can see a segment of The View interview below:
During that interview, it definitely looked like Cheryl Hines was under some duress. So will she get the chance to sit with The View co-hosts again and possibly ask them about their spouses?
It seems the door is open if she’s willing to step through it again (she indicated to Joy Behar at the time that wouldn’t be the case). Whoopi Goldberg did ask her to come back, saying they don’t often have guests who they can ask such questions to.
I guess we’ll have to wait to see if that day comes but, in the meantime you can catch The View weekdays, airing on the 2026 TV schedule at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. Also, Cheryl Hines can be seen on all 12 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm, streaming with an HBO Max subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
