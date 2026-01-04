Cheryl Hines Is Still Upset About Her The View Appearance, And She Wants To Ask The Hosts One Question

For most of her career, Cheryl Hines has been known as a comedic actress in shows like the bingeworthy Curb Your Enthusiasm and Suburgatory, as well as movies like A Bad Moms Christmas. However, lately, a lot of interest in her has taken a political turn. Hines’ marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became the focus of her visit to The View in October and, after what seems like a pretty upsetting experience, Hines said there’s something she’d like to ask the co-hosts.

Cheryl Hines was invited to The View to promote her memoir, Unscripted, but the topic of conversation quickly turned to her husband and his role as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Speaking on The Dr. Phil Podcast months later, the host wondered if the roles were reversed, would a man have been made to defend his wife’s political statements? Hines replied with her own ideas about turning the tables, saying:

I don’t think so. I was also thinking, what if I ask them about their husbands? Next time I go on, I’m really gonna read up on what’s happening with their spouses, just so, you know, it can be even.

The October 14, 2025, edition of The View did get tense at times, with Sunny Hostin especially challenging Cheryl Hines on some of the controversial statements made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and the others acknowledged several times that these were not Hines’ statements, it was often followed by a question asking her to defend or give her opinion on what her husband was doing.

The actress pointed this out, telling Dr. Phil:

But also, what does that say? It’s not very women supporting women. It would be different if they were attacking me in my views, but I haven’t been a very political person. I’ve only told people they should vote. I didn’t even say for whom. I just said I think it’s a good idea to get out there and vote. That’s as much as I’ve said.

Cheryl Hines told Phil McGraw that she was happy for the opportunity to clear up some misconceptions, including how few HHS secretaries have had a medical degree, after Sunny Hostin said “respectfully” that RFK Jr. was the “least qualified” person in history to hold that position. You can see a segment of The View interview below:

During that interview, it definitely looked like Cheryl Hines was under some duress. So will she get the chance to sit with The View co-hosts again and possibly ask them about their spouses?

It seems the door is open if she’s willing to step through it again (she indicated to Joy Behar at the time that wouldn’t be the case). Whoopi Goldberg did ask her to come back, saying they don’t often have guests who they can ask such questions to.

I guess we’ll have to wait to see if that day comes but, in the meantime you can catch The View weekdays, airing on the 2026 TV schedule at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. Also, Cheryl Hines can be seen on all 12 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm, streaming with an HBO Max subscription.