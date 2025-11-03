Chad Powers' Season 1 Ending Has Me Hyped For A New Season (After Weeks Of Thinking I Was Over It)

When it came to new shows on the 2025 TV schedule, Chad Powers was one of my most anticipated. As a fan of Glen Powell and great sports movies and shows, I thought this would be right up my alley. However, for a while, I wasn’t buying into it, and I even thought I was over it at one point. I stuck with it, though, and I’m so glad I did, because after that finale, I’m locked in for Season 2 if it happens.

(Image credit: Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

I Wasn’t Totally On Board With Chad Powers

For the majority of Chad Powers, I was having trouble buying into Russ’s mission and Chad’s odd charm. Yes, I thought this story had potential, and yes, at times I thought it was funny. However, most of the time, I found myself not being able to support him.

I’m not the biggest fan of a secret that could absolutely ruin someone’s life, and if Russ’s secret got out, it 100% would take down his own career and the team. However, I know that’s the premise of the show, and I was trying to buy into it. But Russ really annoyed me, and I didn’t love Chad either. Like critics’ reactions to Chad Powers, I was mentally giving it a mixed review.

All his actions felt weird and a bit sketchy, and I didn’t fully get why he was doing it. But in the finale, I really saw how Russ had changed; his conversation with his dad moved me, and it was clear that this experience had helped him grow. Then, a new challenge was put in front of him in the final minutes of the finale, and that, my friends, is why I’m actually excited about what could happen next.

(Image credit: Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

How The Season 1 Ending Totally Changed My Mind And Hyped Me Up For Season 2

Along with the finale finally highlighting Russ’s growth this season, it also introduced us to the conflict that will come now that Ricky knows that Chad is Russ.

I’ve been hoping for this to happen since day one! Considering Ricky and Chad were, at a bare minimum, friends and, at most, potentially romantic interests, I was desperate for her to find out about his true identity. If they ever want to stand a chance at a normal relationship, she needs to know this secret. Now, she does. However, before that can result in peace and potentially romance, drama must ensue first.

That, my friends, is why I’m excited for Season 2. As Russ pointed out, if Ricky exposes him, she won’t just take Chad/Russ down; the whole team, and specifically her dad, will go down, too. So, we have a case of mutually assured destruction on our hands, and that’s very exciting, especially when you mix in their feelings for each other and Russ’s complicated relationship with her family.

I love that right as Russ reached a place of self-acceptance and growth, this hurdle was thrown in his way. It will challenge him in a new way, because he genuinely cares for Ricky, and it will be so interesting to see them play both offense and defense next season.

It also makes me wonder how well Ricky will keep this secret and if they’ll be forced to work together to make sure Russ’s true identity isn’t revealed. That would make for some great drama and comedy, if you ask me.

So, consider me tuned in for Chad Powers Season 2 if it happens. While I didn’t consider it one of Hulu’s best shows at first, I’m stoked about where it’s going, I’m locked in, and I’m ready to see what happens between Chad/Russ and Ricky and how it impacts the team.