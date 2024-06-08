David Boreanaz's Steamy Buffy Throwback Pic Sparked All Kinds Of Hot And Bothered Fan Comments (Particularly A Family Guy Star)

It’s been 20 years since David Boreanaz last portrayed the vampire Angel on either Buffy the Vampire Slayer or its spinoff Angel, but that part of his career is still very popular, thanks to streaming. More recently, we can also attribute some of the continued buzz to social media. That's because Boreanaz has shared throwbacks to his Buffy and Angel days on occasion, and fans are still living for them. Now, his latest pic is making fans feel all hot and bothered, and that includes a Family Guy star.

For “Flashback Friday,” David Boreanaz shared a photo from his Buffy days on Instagram but dubbed the day “Backside Friday” for one particular reason. The photo shows him baring his back and seemingly feeding on Sarah Michelle Gellar, who even commented that she’s “sleeping on the job again.” The photo is surely “Hot,” as fellow series lum Emma Caulfield said, and you can see it for yourself:

A post shared by David Boreanaz (@imdboreanaz) A photo posted by on

Whew, you might want to fan yourself a bit after looking at that pic. That's surely a behind-the-scenes image for the books and, based on their comments, I'm not sure franchise devotees are ever going to forget it:

What really makes the post is not only the comments from Buffy stars and the fans, but perhaps also the comment from one Mike Henry. The actor, who voiced Cleveland Brown on Family Guy and The Cleveland Show and continues to do work on the former series, shared an all too relatable comment, and it’s pretty great:

I am hard as a rock right now.

What's particularly great is that David Boreanaz replied to Mike Henry’s comment, saying “no doubt.” He clearly knows what he does to fans and even fellow actors. Which surely explains these very hot photos, and I really hope he keeps sharing them. Fans have long pined for more from this fictional universe filled with vampires and other scary beings. While Buffy somewhat returned via the short-lived Audible series Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, fans are wanting much more, especially when it comes to Boreanaz's Angel and Sarah Michelle Gellar's eponymous heroine.

There have been many famous actors to play vampires, and the Justice League: The New Frontier alum is one of the best to ever do it. Even though he has had many gigs since then, including leading roles on Bones and currently SEAL Team, Buffy still seems to mean as much to him as ever. It’s always fun whenever actors post throwback photos from older roles, as it's a nice burst of nostalgia for fans.

David Boreanaz will soon be saying goodbye to yet another role, as SEAL Team is ending after its upcoming seventh season. A premiere date for the military drama's final season has yet to be announced, but those with a Paramount+ subscription should brace themselves for the beginning of the end very soon.

The leading man will no doubt be hyping that show up as the final episodes approach. However, I hope that, at the same time, he continues to rep Buffy the Vampire Slayer and share throwback photos, including some as steamy as this latest one. Fans -- and Mike Henry -- can stream both that show and spinoff series Angel using a Hulu subscription.