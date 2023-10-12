There's a chill in the air, and we're currently in the midst of all the autumnal cheer that comes with the season. Halloween is fast approaching, and many of us are re-watching seasonal content. But aside from movie traditions like Hocus Pocus, there's also plenty of beloved content from the small screen. And there are 6 Halloween TV episodes I can't make it through spooky season without.

While Christmas might be the annual holiday with the most themes TV and movie content, Halloween is a close second for me. And while celebrating throughout the month of October, I am always sure to catch the following episodes from beloved TV shows. And yes, that includes classics like Friends. Here's my list (in no particular order).

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox Television)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer, "Halloween" Season 2 Episode 6

Spoiler alert: nostalgia has a major impact on this list. Case in point: my favorite show of all time: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. The cult classic TV series had three different Halloween episodes throughout its seven season run on the air, but the most iconic is arguably it's first. Aptly titled "Halloween" the Season 2 episode reveals what All Hallow's Eve is like at the Hellmouth.

In this episode we learn that the forces of evil actually take Halloween off in the Buffy-verse. When Buffy and her friends purchase costumes from a new shop in Sunnydale, they magically transform everyone into what they're dressed as. It's a fun and festive adventure, although Sarah Michelle Gellar's British accent does leave something to be desired. But at this point that only add to my annual enjoyment of this episode. Real talk: I thought Ethan Rayne had the potential to be one of Buffy's best villains, and I wish he had a larger role in the series. Although I have to say Season 4's Halloween episode "Fear, Itself" also deserves an honorable mention, and I usually watch that every October as well.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Office, "Halloween" Season 2 Episode 5

There are few comedies that are quite as popular as The Office, with the show continuing to be a megahit years after its finale as it streaming with a Peacock subscription. The mockumentary featured plenty of holiday episodes thoughout the years, focusing on the likes of Diwali, Christmas, and (of course) Halloween. And I personally think the very first Halloween episode is the best, as it was still peak Office back in Season 2.

In the episode titled "Halloween", is set on that spooky holiday. But rather than tricks or treats, the most terrifying part of the episode is that Steve Carell's Michael Scott was tasked with firing someone by the end of the month. But in typical Michael fashion, he procrastinates and has to do with while everyone from the office was dressed up for the Halloween party. The costumes worn by The Office cast are all delightful, as is the managerial conflict built into the episode. And who could forget Michael's paper mache head?

(Image credit: NBC)

Will & Grace, "Boo! Humbug" Season 1 Episode 5

I warned you that nostalgia was going to play a major part in the assembling of this Halloween TV episodes list. Because most shows just don't do it the same way they did in the '90s and early aughts. And Will & Grace is another classic show that had some A+ Halloween episodes throughout its original run. And (you guessed it) my favorite happens to be the very first one that they produced.

"Boo! Humbug" was in the show's very first season on the air, but you can hardly tell based on how crystalized the Will & Grace cast already is. The story is twofold: Jack takes Karen downtown in a couple's costume, while the title characters are tasked with babysitting Will's boss' kids. Karen ends up making friends with a gaggle of drag queens, will Will and Grace stop taking themselves seriously for a night. The entire episode really flies by, and shows why the series ended up becoming such a big hit.

(Image credit: (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images))

Roseanne, "Boo!" Season 2 Episode 7

I've got another '90s classic on the list, sue me. I grew up in the '90s! And during that time one show that was known for consistently having great Halloween episodes was Roseanne. And my personal favorite came from Season 2, and was titled "Boo!"

Roseanne became a beloved comedy because the show focused on an imperfect, working class family. "Boo!" is a unique episode because it's not exactly plot driven. Instead we follow the Conners as they transform their home into a Haunted House, and go to great lengths to try and scare each other. There are a serious of great sight gags and stage-makeup utilized during its quick runtime, with everyone in the cast getting in on the fun. And it's a great episode to put on as you hand out Halloween candy on October 31st.

(Image credit: HBO)

Looking, "Looking for Gordon Freeman" Season 2 Episode 6

This is one is more of an unlikely choice, and I assume plenty of folks haven't seen the Halloween episode of Looking. The dramedy series ran on HBO for two seasons, and focused on a group of queer men living in San Francisco. The Halloween episode is titled "Looking for Gordon Freeman", and came in the midst of its second season on the air. And as such, all of the characters are very clearly defined.

The plot is simple: roommates Patrick (Jonathan Groff) and Agustín (Frankie J. Alvarez) decide to be "fun gays" and host a Halloween party at their apartment. The guest list includes best friends and a handful of frenemies, including Patrick's ex Richie and his new boyfriend Brady (Abbott Elementary's Chris Perfetti). Drinking occurs, and things get even messier when Patrick's boss Kevin (whom he's having an affair with) shows up with his own boyfriend. There's some A+ costume choices, a drunken speech, and some anxiety-inducing social interactions that I love re-watching every year.

(Image credit: NBC)

Friends, "The One with the Halloween Party" Season 8 Episode 6

And just like that, we're back into '90s nostalgia. Friends is one of the most popular network comedies of all time, running for a whopping ten seasons during its run. Like so many of the other sitcoms on this list, there were plenty of holiday episodes produced along the way. And that includes some A+ Halloween content.

Perhaps the most iconic of these episodes is "The One with the Halloween Party", which aired in Season 8. Just like Looking, we follow our beloved characters as they dress up and party at Monica's apartment. There's some truly iconic moments, like Phoebe's Supergirl taunting Monica's Catwoman. And of course, who can forget Chandler's bunny costume and Ross dressing up at Spudnik aka "Space Doody"? And Rachel's interactions with Trick or Treaters is another delightful side plot happening throughout the episode.

Of course, there are plenty of other great Halloween episodes to watch if I've got the time. And many of the shows featured on this list have multiple that are great to create a binge watch with. But if I'm on a time crunch and only have limited hours during spooky season, these are the ones that get me into the spirit.