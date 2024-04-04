Matt Czuchry Got Straight Up Asked if Logan Is A Bad Boyfriend On Gilmore Girls, And As Team Logan I’m Loving His Answer

There are few things more polarizing among Internet fandoms than which boyfriend of Rory’s was the best and which was the worst. While she had other minor love interests and flirtations during the original run of Gilmore Girls and its subsequent Netflix sequel A Year In The Life, it’s the combination of Dean, Jess, and Logan people love to debate about, even now. Recently, Matt Czuchry, got asked if Logan was the worst, and as a Team Logan stan I’m loving his answer.

Czuchry's been on my mind lately anyway, thank to a recent reference to Cary Agos on The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth when that show hit the 2024 TV schedule, but the actor has been doing the rounds for American Horror Story’s new split season lately too. However, it sounds like the hosts in his The Talk interview were more interested in re-opening the decades-long debate: Is Logan a bad boyfriend? So, what does the actor himself think about that “hot take”?

We shouldn’t be searching for perfection in anything, whether it be in relationships, whatever it may be. But I think that show has spanned generations because of the timeless nature of it. Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino --who created that show -- are amazing artists. But specific to that take, I think Logan had his strengths and weaknesses, Jess has his strengths and weaknesses, and Dean has his strengths and weaknesses. Like we all do.

Listen, I know most of you are probably throwing the side eye at me while reading that I’m Team Logan, but hear me out. Logan may have been a bit spoiled and callous of Rory’s feelings when they met and he didn’t want a girlfriend. His arc during A Year In The Life does not paint him in the best light either, but he wasn’t dealing with his own personal troubles like Jess when Rory dated him in the original run (which affected his ability to have a healthy relationship) and he didn’t straight up get married to another woman and cheat on her like Dean.

In fact, when Logan and Rory ultimately got together, he was supportive with Rory, he knew when to keep an eye on her and give her space and they communicated like they were in a real relationship. He later even wanted to marry her and be with her longterm, and while I don’t think Rory was wrong to turn him down given the rushed context of that arc, Logan in the original series was a step toward what an adult relationship could look like, unlike Dean and Jess. Was he still sometimes a jerk despite that? Sure.

But Matt Czuchry also got very specific about this, noting it’s all a matter of taste from the fans watching the show.

The fun of the show is you got these characters that are flawed and have these great pieces. Everyone debates who’s best for Rory because they feel different about their strengths and weaknesses that might match up. So, I think as long as we’re not shooting for perfection, then I’m OK with the take.

The Talk hosts called Czuchry “diplomatic” with that answer, but he does make a good point. In real life, people are flawed and Gilmore Girls can be stressful because of it, but one reason Gilmore Girls is still so popular is it portrayed the characters' pros and cons in a realistic fashion -- OK even if the dialogue was sometimes larger than life.

So, I’m going to stick to being Team Logan, but I respect those who are Team Dean, Team Jess and even Team Rory, as Jared Padalecki has claimed in the past. And I doubt the debate will die off, as even Milo Ventimiglia has claimed a Team preference. I don't really care which young man is more popular, I'm just waiting for the (hopefully) inevitable time Amy Sherman-Palladino decides to update us on a new generation of Gilmore Girls, preferably with Alexes Bledel in the Lauren Graham role.