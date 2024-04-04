Matt Czuchry Got Straight Up Asked if Logan Is A Bad Boyfriend On Gilmore Girls, And As Team Logan I’m Loving His Answer
Are you Team Logan, Dean or Jess?
There are few things more polarizing among Internet fandoms than which boyfriend of Rory’s was the best and which was the worst. While she had other minor love interests and flirtations during the original run of Gilmore Girls and its subsequent Netflix sequel A Year In The Life, it’s the combination of Dean, Jess, and Logan people love to debate about, even now. Recently, Matt Czuchry, got asked if Logan was the worst, and as a Team Logan stan I’m loving his answer.
Czuchry's been on my mind lately anyway, thank to a recent reference to Cary Agos on The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth when that show hit the 2024 TV schedule, but the actor has been doing the rounds for American Horror Story’s new split season lately too. However, it sounds like the hosts in his The Talk interview were more interested in re-opening the decades-long debate: Is Logan a bad boyfriend? So, what does the actor himself think about that “hot take”?
Listen, I know most of you are probably throwing the side eye at me while reading that I’m Team Logan, but hear me out. Logan may have been a bit spoiled and callous of Rory’s feelings when they met and he didn’t want a girlfriend. His arc during A Year In The Life does not paint him in the best light either, but he wasn’t dealing with his own personal troubles like Jess when Rory dated him in the original run (which affected his ability to have a healthy relationship) and he didn’t straight up get married to another woman and cheat on her like Dean.
In fact, when Logan and Rory ultimately got together, he was supportive with Rory, he knew when to keep an eye on her and give her space and they communicated like they were in a real relationship. He later even wanted to marry her and be with her longterm, and while I don’t think Rory was wrong to turn him down given the rushed context of that arc, Logan in the original series was a step toward what an adult relationship could look like, unlike Dean and Jess. Was he still sometimes a jerk despite that? Sure.
But Matt Czuchry also got very specific about this, noting it’s all a matter of taste from the fans watching the show.
The Talk hosts called Czuchry “diplomatic” with that answer, but he does make a good point. In real life, people are flawed and Gilmore Girls can be stressful because of it, but one reason Gilmore Girls is still so popular is it portrayed the characters' pros and cons in a realistic fashion -- OK even if the dialogue was sometimes larger than life.
So, I’m going to stick to being Team Logan, but I respect those who are Team Dean, Team Jess and even Team Rory, as Jared Padalecki has claimed in the past. And I doubt the debate will die off, as even Milo Ventimiglia has claimed a Team preference. I don't really care which young man is more popular, I'm just waiting for the (hopefully) inevitable time Amy Sherman-Palladino decides to update us on a new generation of Gilmore Girls, preferably with Alexes Bledel in the Lauren Graham role.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy
By Nick Venable
By Riley Utley