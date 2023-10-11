Todd Chrisley Shares Theory About Why It Was A Good Thing He Was Sent To Prison

Todd Chrisley is currently in prison over a year after he and his wife, Julie, were found guilty of bank fraud , tax evasion and other federal offenses. Though neither has been able to personally speak out since their incarcerations, much has been said on that matter by their children and lawyer. A number of reports, in particular, have had to do with Todd’s jail time, with one source even claiming he’s been feeling “hopeless.” A new report from his attorney, however, suggests he has a more positive outlook on the situation now. More specifically, the former Chrisley Knows Best star apparently has a theory about why it's good that he’s behind bars.

The key commonalities among the statements Todd Chrisley’s family and legal team have shared on his prison stint are the reportedly poor conditions. His son, Chase claims he doesn’t have access to good air conditioning and sibling Savannah has backed up that claim. (She also alleged that Julie is facing down rattlesnakes in her facility.) Months ago, the Federal Bureau of Prisons denied the allegations of subpar living conditions for its inmates, though it didn’t provide specific details on how the locations are managed.

Family lawyer Jay Surgent more recently told TMZ that the family’s patriarch has come across “gross negligence and such total disregard for human life and decency from both the staff and just the entire corrections system.” With that, the 54-year-old – who’s serving his time at Pensacola, Florida’s Federal Prison Camp – is allegedly looking to spark change. Surgent says his client wants to find ways to improve conditions for not only himself but his fellow inmates as well. Per his lawyer, Todd aims to mine resources that’ll help start programs for others who are in his shoes. Overall, the religious former reality TV star purportedly feels God has given him this purpose.

The news outlet also shared alleged details regarding Todd Chrisley’s alleged exploits in prison. His lawyer went on to tell TMZ that the star witnessed a man having a seizure, who allegedly didn’t receive assistance for over an hour. It goes without saying that’s a serious accusation and, with that, the Federal Prison Bureau released another statement:

While we decline to comment on anecdotal allegations, we can emphatically assure you the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals in our population, our staff, and the public. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.

Aside from his apparent attempts to make improvements within his prison complex, the ex-media personality has also been seeking to appeal his and his wife’s case. His attorney recently filed a petition on his behalf to serve out the rest of his since reduced 12-year sentence at home. That move proved to be unsuccessful and sparked an investigation . When it comes to the retrial efforts, Jay Surgent provided an update a few months ago and said he and his team are currently waiting for the district court of appeals to make a decision. While the couple’s ultimate fate remains unclear, their legal team, including lawyer Alex Little, remain “optimistic” about their chances of success.

It would appear that in the meantime, though, Todd Chrisley is going to continue his reported crusade for change. Whether or not he’s successful in that regard is up in the air at this point. We’ll just have to wait and see how the situation unfolds on that front as well as how his and Julie’s legal proceedings pan out.