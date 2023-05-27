Insider Claims Todd Chrisley Is Feeling ‘Hopeless’ In Prison And Had A Major Epiphany

Former reality TV star Todd Chrisley remains in prison after he and his wife, Julie, were found guilty of bank fraud and other offenses last summer. Both were vocal about their legal situation before they reported to their respective penitentiaries in January. Of course, since then, the public hasn’t heard from the Chrisley Knows Best couple directly, and most updates on their conditions have come by way of their children. Insiders have also shared alleged details on the two, and one of the most recent ones revolves around Todd. Apparently, the patriarch is starting to feel “hopeless” and has even had a major epiphany while in prison.

The USA Network alum is currently serving out a 12-year sentence, and he’ll have 16 months of probation after that. It’s been claimed that the head of the Chrisley family has been adjusting to life in jail somewhat well. However, a source tells DailyMail.com that “he is not a happy camper on the inside like he was on the outside.” That same person also states that he’s in a very different headspace now and has come to realize the root cause of his situation:

12 years is a very, very long time and it already feels like a lifetime to him. Todd is starting to feel hopeless. He is aware that his greed caused all of this.

So if this insider is to be believed, Todd Chrisley believes that he himself is at fault for everything that’s transpired. These purported sentiments clash with a number of the thoughts he shared throughout the court proceedings. During the court proceedings, he and Julie maintained their innocence and were reportedly unhappy after they were sentenced to years in prison . They and their children have apparently been of the thinking that the presiding judge “targeted” them in order to make an example of them. With all of that in mind, the notion of Todd feeling somewhat remorseful comes off as somewhat surprising.

DailyMail.com’s source went on to say that jail has been rough on the star in another way, too. They say that he’s “let himself go'' since he doesn’t have access to certain amenities. Interestingly, when Dance Moms alum (and former prison inhabitant) Abby Lee Miller commented on Todd Chrisley’s stint , she said he wouldn’t be able to handle that lack of specialized services. As for how Chrisley is allegedly fairing, the insider said:

He is not able to get skin treatments and his hair is no longer dyed blonde. He is looking worse for wear.

It was reported earlier this month that Julie Chrisley, who was sentenced to seven years, was not doing well behind bars and that she’d essentially “broken down.” It was also said that she blamed her husband for their circumstances. However, that account and this most recent news contradicts comments made by their kids. Todd’s daughter Lindsie claims that the two were “welcomed with open arms” when they began their stints. She also mentioned that her dad’s hair is graying but said that it still looked good. Meanwhile, Savannah Chrisley shut down rumors regarding friction between her folks and claimed that Julie writes letters mentioning her husband since they can’t actually talk.