Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Took The Stand In His Bank Fraud Trial And Jurors Got So Riled Up They Apparently Had Outburst While She Was On The Stand

Reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on bank fraud and tax evasion back in 2019. Their trial has finally commenced this month, and the prosecution came out swinging. In the latest development, Todd’s daughter seemingly came out swinging herself when she took the stand and apparently got the jury so riled up that they had some outbursts in court.

Per Insider, 32-year-old Lindsie Chrisley defended her father’s name to the letter when she took the stand. She recounted how he backed her recovery for an eating disorder in the days before his popular show Chrisley Knows Best even existed on the USA Network. Lindsie also claimed that he supported her brother Kyle amidst a period of addiction as well. As she tells it, Todd Chrisley’s priorities are in the order of “his children and his wife.”

However, that is not what got the jury to break protocol in the courtroom. Prosecution entered emails into evidence which supposedly show Lindsie Chrisley imploring the FBI for assistance in a restraining order against Todd Chrisley in the months after his indictment. In those messages, she had called her dad a “monster” and claimed he was trying to exploit her via threatening the release of a sex tape. (She famously went on the Dr. Phil show to talk about that accusation.)

When questioned on the stand about that tumultuous past, the mother of one became combative and sarcastic. So much so that her behavior prompted not only jury members to start speaking out in court but also the judge herself. In fact, Judge Eleanor Ross reportedly cautioned Todd Chrisley’s child from a previous relationship, saying,

You're not doing anybody any favors by answering questions like that. Trust me. Trust me.

Lindsie Chrisley had only appeared sporadically on Chrisley Knows Best (which is currently streaming with Peacock Premium), so the status of her relationship with her father isn’t as widely known as that of her more visible siblings. But she eventually got to tell the jury following the hoopla that she doesn’t currently believe that Todd Chrisley was involved in any sex tape extortion against her. Nevertheless, she did shed some light on the co-conspirator in the case, Mark Braddock.

Specifically, she alleged that Braddock was someone who actually had extorted her in the past. The two had worked side-by-side at her father’s company, Chrisley Asset Management, more than a decade ago. At that time, Braddock supposedly showed up at her home where she was secretly bringing then-boyfriend/now-husband against her father’s wishes, took pictures of them in bed and said they were for “safe-keeping.”

Braddock, who previously worked for the Chrisleys as their assistant, has already admitted in court to committing bank fraud on their behalf. He claimed that he continuously had to apply for loans using exaggerated income amounts, so the two heads of household could bring in the huge 6-figure sums necessary each month to break even on their lavish lifestyle. He also indicated that he had been in an extramarital affair with Todd Chrisley.

The Chrisleys themselves deny any wrongdoing on their end. Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best was greenlit by the USA Network just prior to the trial. As of this writing, it isn’t clear if filming will still commence like it did for Teresa Giudice on her reality show back in 2014. We’ll keep you updated on the latest and the outcome of the dramatic legal situation as it unfolds. For some upcoming viewing options, check out our 2022 TV schedule.