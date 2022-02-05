Why Savannah Chrisley And Ex Nic Felt It Was Important To Speak Out About His Suicide Attempt

Trigger warning: the following story contains mentions of suicide.

For many years, the Chrisley Knows Best family has been making USA Network audiences laugh with their southern twangs and ways of life. But they've also had their share of difficulties, including several members of their family catching COVID-19. Of late, a situation happened involving Savannah Chrisley and her ex-boyfriend Nic Kerdiles, where he threatened to take his own life. However, the family are banding together and explaining why they felt it was important to speak out about the suicide attempt now.

On Instagram Live, Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley and her father Todd Chrisley showed a united front as they spoke about the incident. According to Kerdiles, he believes his suicide attempt was the result of mixing his medications (from a COVID-19 diagnosis) that have severe side effects with “a lot” of alcohol. He credits a friend who showed up in the midst of his “full blackout,” as well as the Chrisley family, for stopping him. The former National Hockey League player addressed viewers, saying,

Whether you're going through issues and you're suicidal, potentially having those thoughts or you're not but you're taking medication or you've gone through COVID, anything like an outside source, like alcohol or marijuana — whatever it might be — can bring you to a spot you never thought you'd be. And that's what happened to me. You just need to really take care of yourself, look at everything you're doing, and also, obviously, surround yourself with the best people like I have here.

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles, who were once engaged to be married, broke up in late 2020. But according to TMZ regarding the suicide attempt, the Chrisley Knows Best star was present at the moment of her ex’s breakdown that was captured by a 9-1-1 phone call. Chrisley shared in the live that they all wanted to let their fans know that they are not alone in processing difficult emotions amidst the pandemic. She said,

I think one of the biggest takeaways is it's okay to not be okay, and that's something that I feel like I've told Nic for a while now, that it's okay to not be okay. It's okay to talk about your feelings. It's okay to ask for help. There's a suicide prevention hotline that you can call. There are so many different outlets and I just don't want you to be afraid to ask for help.

The trio revealed that they hadn't planned on sharing Nic Kerdiles’ struggle but that TMZ’s “threatening” calls about the incident forced their hands. Savannah Chrisley stated that it was “heartbreaking” that Kerdiles wasn't allowed to “tell his story in his [own] time” due to their notoriety. However, her father Todd explained why it was actually a blessing in disguise, saying,

Mental illness should not be made fun of, it should not be taken lightly. And we should do everything in our power to lift those that are struggling with that up. So remember what I told you, son, when you [were] reluctant about doing this. You take your own power back. You tell your own story.

The scary situation involving Nic Kerdiles comes on the heels of several other incidents. Actress Regina King’s 26-year-old son died from suicide in January, as did Sinead O’Connor’s son tragically at age 17. Similarly, Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA and Extra correspondent, was also found dead from suicide last week. The Chrisley Knows Best stars coupled their own testimony with several statistics dealing with depression, suicide, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. To watch the full video, see it here:

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) A photo posted by on

Thankfully, Nic Kerdiles stated that he is getting the support he needed to heal going forward. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Chrisley Knows Best is currently on a break following Season 9 and not on the 2022 TV schedule to showcase more of the family, and find the series streaming on Peacock.