Todd Chrisley's Former Daughter-In-Law Now Claiming She Was Pressured To Lie Under Oath In New Statement

Months after being found guilty of tax fraud and more, Todd and Julie Chrisley were formally sentenced last week. The husband and wife were given 12 and 7-year prison sentences, respectively and, as of right now, the Chrisleys are looking to appeal the decision . As things move forward on that front, more alleged details from the legal situation appear to be reaching the surface. On that token, Todd has now been hit with some serious allegations by his former daughter-in-law. Among the accusations is the claim that the family patriarch tried to pressure her into lying under oath.

The central focus of the case against the Chrisleys involved the couple’s finances, which have gradually come to light over the past few years. It’s since been alleged that Todd was aiming to smoke out purported informants who’d leaked information. Alexus Whilby – who was married to Todd Chrisley’s oldest son, Kyle, for six years and shares a child with him – claims that she was one of the people who was approached. As she put it, amidst her marriage to Kyle, her father-in-law took legal action to determine whether she was sharing details on the family’s financial portfolio:

During the time when Kyle and I were still married, Todd had his attorneys come to my place of business, to my home, and threaten legal action, trying to pressure me to sign this legal document saying I was not an official informant, all in a bid to find out if I was.

The comments Alexus Whilby shared with Daily Mail suggest that she was uncomfortable with the situation and alleged assumptions surrounding her. She opted not to sign the documents and, later in her recent interview, she spoke further on how Todd Chrisley seemingly tried to get her to talk:

He was trying to put me in the light of being the one who had done the damage [to him and Julie]. He was trying to smoke me out and then have me change everything around. Lie for him. That's what it was about, that's what he wanted us to do. I could see how that pressure could make you fold, but I stood on, ‘No, I'm not going to do it.’ I stood up for what was right, and he came for me big time.

As Daily Mail mentions, the woman, who also goes by Lexie, was also pressured to get involved in a legal situation in 2019. At that time, Todd Chrisley took action against the Georgia Department of Revenue’s chief law enforcement officer, Josh Waites. Waites, who was instrumental in obtaining documents and other materials pertaining to the Chrisleys’ financial records, was accused of working outside of the law while pursuing his case. Two months before that suit was filed, Todd and Julie were indicted on 10 counts of fraud in August 2019 due to Waites’ findings.

Amid the court case this year, others made claims against the couple, with those from Mark Braddock arguably being the ones that made the most headlines. Braddock, a former business partner of the Chrisleys, claimed while on the stand that he and Todd had an affair and that he had even paid off a blackmailer on the star’s behalf in order to keep things quiet. The couple’s lawyer later shut down the claims and Todd himself spoke out , discussing alleged inconsistencies in Braddock’s account.