Todd Chrisley's Former Daughter-In-Law Now Claiming She Was Pressured To Lie Under Oath In New Statement
A former family member is speaking out.
Months after being found guilty of tax fraud and more, Todd and Julie Chrisley were formally sentenced last week. The husband and wife were given 12 and 7-year prison sentences, respectively and, as of right now, the Chrisleys are looking to appeal the decision. As things move forward on that front, more alleged details from the legal situation appear to be reaching the surface. On that token, Todd has now been hit with some serious allegations by his former daughter-in-law. Among the accusations is the claim that the family patriarch tried to pressure her into lying under oath.
The central focus of the case against the Chrisleys involved the couple’s finances, which have gradually come to light over the past few years. It’s since been alleged that Todd was aiming to smoke out purported informants who’d leaked information. Alexus Whilby – who was married to Todd Chrisley’s oldest son, Kyle, for six years and shares a child with him – claims that she was one of the people who was approached. As she put it, amidst her marriage to Kyle, her father-in-law took legal action to determine whether she was sharing details on the family’s financial portfolio:
The comments Alexus Whilby shared with Daily Mail suggest that she was uncomfortable with the situation and alleged assumptions surrounding her. She opted not to sign the documents and, later in her recent interview, she spoke further on how Todd Chrisley seemingly tried to get her to talk:
As Daily Mail mentions, the woman, who also goes by Lexie, was also pressured to get involved in a legal situation in 2019. At that time, Todd Chrisley took action against the Georgia Department of Revenue’s chief law enforcement officer, Josh Waites. Waites, who was instrumental in obtaining documents and other materials pertaining to the Chrisleys’ financial records, was accused of working outside of the law while pursuing his case. Two months before that suit was filed, Todd and Julie were indicted on 10 counts of fraud in August 2019 due to Waites’ findings.
Amid the court case this year, others made claims against the couple, with those from Mark Braddock arguably being the ones that made the most headlines. Braddock, a former business partner of the Chrisleys, claimed while on the stand that he and Todd had an affair and that he had even paid off a blackmailer on the star’s behalf in order to keep things quiet. The couple’s lawyer later shut down the claims and Todd himself spoke out, discussing alleged inconsistencies in Braddock’s account.
Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently set to surrender themselves on January 15, 2023 (while their accountant reports to prison in May), and daughter Savannah Chrisley has received custody of their younger children. Meanwhile, Alexus Whilby feels vindicated, as she said that she “always knew that justice would one day prevail.” Of course, time will tell if things stand after her former in-laws appeal the decision.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.