Why Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Accountant Won’t Start Serving His Own Prison Sentence Until Next May

Months after being found guilty of tax fraud and other crimes , Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced this week. The couple, who starred on USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best, were given a combined 19 years in prison. More specifically, Todd received 12 years, while his spouse got 7 (with both also each getting 16 months probation). The high-profile couple weren’t the only ones to get jail time on Monday, as their accountant, Peter Tarantino, did as well. According to reports, the Chrisleys are set to report for their jail time early in the new year, but Tarantino will not surrender himself until May and is doing so at that time for a very specific reason.

Peter Tarantino was convicted this past summer for submitting false corporate tax returns for the Chrisleys’ company. On Monday, he was sentenced to three years in prison, and it was subsequently reported that he wouldn’t have to surrender himself for jail time until the spring. Per Insider , this is because Tarantino is being given time to recover from his upcoming hip surgery.

Prosecutors were angling for the accountant to receive 41 months in lockup. As noted by Insider, that’s relatively low when it comes to federal sentencing guidelines. However, the convicted bookkeeper’s lawyer asked for additional leniency. Presiding Judge Eleanor Ross eventually settled on a lighter sentence than expected based on several arguments.

Peter Tarantino was a significant figure amid the ongoing case involving the reality TV couple. He reportedly earned a total of $40,000 (which is said to be a typical sum) while working for the family though. During the sentencing, it was noted that he was not a “mastermind” when it came to the Chrisleys’ machinations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise Peters also suggested that Tarantino carried out the couple’s wishes because Todd is a “charismatic criminal,” which seemingly caused the money man to fall under his sway.

Much has been said about the Chrisleys’ finances since their legal issues began, and that talk arguably ramped in the months following their conviction. Former assistant Mark Braddock, who claimed to have had a gay affair with Todd Chrisley , shared much information regarding the way the couple apparently spent their money. At one point, Braddock claimed that the stars needed “$500,000 to $600,000 a month just to stay even.” Both Todd and Julie have refuted his statements, with the former having some particularly strong words regarding the alleged affair .

Ahead of their sentencing, the stars were candid about how they were coping. During that time, Todd Chrisley was vocal about “struggling” and how he took issue with those who claim to understand his situation . Now that he and his wife have formally received jail time, they face a new reality, one that could see their younger kids put in the care of close relatives .