Tom Brady And Snoop Dogg Released A Super Bowl Commercial With An Anti-Hate Message, And The Internet's Response Probably Wasn't What They Wanted

The biggest NFL game of the season is about to hit the 2025 TV schedule and, with that, commercials are already starting to surface. Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg, for their part, have partnered for an ad readers will see should they livestream Super Bowl 2025, and it conveys a message of anti-hate. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the ad is striking a chord with the masses, as the comments that have been shared about it across social media are probably not what the ad-makers probably assumed it would receive.

As Tom Brady's lucrative TV career continues, he has joined forces with the Foundation To Combat Antisemitism and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. The two stars came together and talked about the things they hate. In the end, both men agreed that it's terrible that the world has become so divided and hate-filled that they have to make a commercial about it. By the end, both men appeared united in their viewpoint. Check out the commercial below ahead of Super Bowl Sunday:

No Reason to Hate - YouTube Watch On

The ad made the rounds across the internet and, suffice to say, I don't think it's going to be as memorable as some of CinemaBlend's favorite ads from the 2024 Super Bowl. The message is clear in promoting anti-hate, which is a positive goal. However, social media users seem to ironically be showering hate on the ad by way of X. Check out some of the reactions:

This is the cringiest commercial I’ve ever seen ngl - @Degen__inc

This commercial kinda trash - @Messages_Left

this is so stupid. - @elydia351

This commercial did the opposite of what it was indented to do. - @ghostbestie057

Lots of sexual tension - @Smackover7

The general consensus is that this commercial is a misstep and, to chime in with the Internet, pairing together Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady is an odd choice. One is mainly known for quickly rolling joints, and the other is considered one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks who ever lived. There's not a lot to link Brady and Snoop together, let alone give them a reason to hate each other.

I would imagine the purpose of this ad was to move the needle and get people thinking critically about the divisive time the United States is in. Unfortunately, it's currently looking like it'll get less attention than a potential sequel to Ben Affleck's DunKings ad, which was so popular last year the company actually sold merchandise for it.

Then again, the people of X don't always represent the minds of the masses, so maybe the commercial will be best received before or after the game )which will also feature Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance). I can only speculate, but I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if we see a second wave of reactions on Sunday night when the commercial hits the airwaves. I know I've said it once, but it needs to be said again: Why did it have to be Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady delivering this message?

Super Bowl Sunday kicks off on Fox on Sunday, February 9th, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Expect more commercials worthy of discussion, an exciting halftime performance, and maybe a football game in the middle of all that as well.