Someone Spotted Ben Affleck Carrying A Dunkin Donuts Track Suit, And Now I Could Not Be More Pumped For Super Bowl LIX

If you’re living in Philidelphia or Kansas City, or just want to root for Taylor Swift's boyfriend, then you may be invested in Super Bowl LIX in just over a week. But for everybody else, the hope is simply that the game will be entertaining. And if that doesn’t happen, we always have the commercials. And it looks like we may be in line for another Ben Affleck/Dunkin Donuts collab.

Ben Affleck is a well-documented fan of Dunkin’ Donuts, and that has led to a multi-year partnership between the man and the donut shop. Two years ago Affleck worked the drive-thru. Last year he appeared, alongside Matt Damon and Tom Brady as the DunKings, and it looks like it may be time for a DunKings reunion tour.

Ben Affleck May Be Working On Another Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl Ad

Some candid shots on the street that have been posted to Instagram that were reportedly taken recently show Affleck carrying a DunKings tracksuit, identical to the ones that he, Brady, and Damon all wore in the Super Bowl spot last year. It’s certainly possible that Affleck just took his wardrobe home last year and he finds the tracksuit quite comfortable. However, that’s not exactly likely.

It’s difficult to imagine that the outfit could be for anything other than another Dunkin' Donuts commercial. Perhaps the band will get back together. Perhaps there will be new special guests this year. We’ll likely need to wait for Super Bowl Sunday to know for sure.

Will The Ad Address The J Lo Split?

However, there is something of an elephant in the room that makes this whole endeavor very interesting. Jennifer Lopez appeared in both of the previous Dunkin' Donuts commercials, as the pair were married at the time. But now Affleck and Lopez are officially divorced, so will that come up at all?

It would be one thing if Affleck was making a new Dunkin' Donuts ad that had a completely different premise, but if the ad this year is meant to be some sort of “sequel” to the one last year, then will it be mentioned that Lopez isn’t there? Or are the couple still close, or at least professional, enough that she might appear?

Super Bowl LVIII (58) Commercial: Dunkin’ - ‘The DunKings’ (2024) - YouTube Watch On

If handled right, a Lopez appearance, or a reference to why she isn't there, could be quite funny. At the same time, the divorce just happened, so maybe it's a bit too early for that sort of thing. It might not be seen as being in the best taste.

I have to say, I will certainly be keeping an eye out for this Super Bowl ad specifically. The previous ones have certainly been entertaining, but this year’s could be even bigger for some quite unique reasons.