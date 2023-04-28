Tom Cruise Joined James Corden For His Last Show While Skydiving, Because Of Course

When you’re someone like Tom Cruise, it isn’t a question of whether you can make a scene, but rather what you do to make it extreme and great. Through his appearances on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 2023 TV schedule has even gotten a taste of those antics, and Corden’s last show was no exception. While the mission at hand was for Cruise to tackle a musical, his big entrance came through something the Mission: Impossible actor is more comfortable with: skydiving.

In a segment from the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, we saw Cruise doing what he does best - death-defying stunts. Hanging off of an open airplane, the man let go and began his freefall, with goggles and a cell phone ready to watch a pre-recorded message from James Corden. Keep in mind, Tom Cruise is watching this video while he’s skydiving, because, of course, he would.

Stunts have been as much a part of history with Corden and the action star as they have been with his own films. Tom Cruise’s previous appearance on The Late Late Show saw the pair flying through some Top Gun: Maverick-inspired stunts. While Cruise got to have his slice of action cake in this final pairing, James Corden eventually won out as the segment turned into the two taking part in a production of The Lion King, with Tom Cruise as the beloved warthog Pumbaa.

This was only part of the festivities from last night’s grand finale to The Late Late Show as Harry Styles and Will Ferrell appeared as Croden's final guests. However, the entire last week of this show was a blast! As if the skydiving/musical stunts weren’t enough, Adele was the final Carpool Karaoke guest on the CBS late-night fixture. Overall, emotions ran high, and James Corden held court with his usual blend of humor, heart, and shenanigans.

With his show now ended, even with Corden being offered millions not to walk away , The Late Late Show with James Corden can now take its place in late-night history. Getting one last chance to play around with Tom Cruise, and not having to partake in the actual stunt portion of the episode, feels like a fitting end.