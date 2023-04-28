James Corden Enlisted Tom Cruise For One Final Stunt, And Things Got Emotional With Adele In The Last Carpool Karaoke Special

April 27 marked James Corden’s final appearance on The Late Late Show , but before he bid farewell in his post-midnight timeslot, the talk show treated primetime viewers to one last hurrah with two of the show’s dearest friends, Tom Cruise and Adele. The Last Last Late Late Night Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special (gasps for breath) featured one final stunt for the Top Gun star — on Corden’s turf this time — before the “Easy on Me” crooner drove the host to work in a tearful last edition of “Carpool Karaoke.” What a way to close the chapter on eight years ! Let’s take a look:

James Corden And Tom Cruise Appear In The Lion King

Tom Cruise has made James Corden his wingman, literally, in some wild stunts previously on The Late Late Show. The two have jumped out of a plane together, and Corden was absolutely terrified by the Top Gun- inspired dips and turns he experienced courtesy of Cruise piloting a fighter jet. There may have been a little payback involved, as the late-night host summoned the Jerry Maguire star for one final stunt before he bid the late night space adieu.

When James Corden informed his friend they’d be performing live on stage in The Lion King, Tom Cruise flat out rejected the idea. A bunch of silliness ensued, as Corden put Cruise through some theater exercises, but then the curtain rose, and the extended version on YouTube shows that they appeared in the opening number as the front and back of a rhinoceros, before adorning their costumes as Timon and Pumbaa:

(Image credit: CBS)

What a sight that is to see Tom Cruise as the jovial warthog! Maybe it’s James Corden’s animated nature, or his regretful role in the disaster that was Cats , but I totally buy him as Timon. The Mission: Impossible star, however, belting out “Hakuna Matata” was quite unexpected. Check out the full segment below:

Adele Reveals Her Song ‘I Drink Wine’ Is About James Corden In Tearful Carpool Karaoke

James Corden has made some amazing memories with the celebrities in the passenger’s seat during his “Carpool Karaoke” segments over the years, including texting Leonardo DiCaprio from JLo’s phone , picking up George Clooney and Julia Roberts in order to use the HOV lane, and taking a trip down memory lane with Paul McCartney . But perhaps the most emotional moment of Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” career came after Adele surprised the late-night host to drive him to work on his final week.

After a couple of tunes, including “Rolling in the Deep,” things got a little teary, when James Corden saw “I Drink Wine” on the list. Adele mentioned how Corden and his family had always been there for her, and she, in turn, had seen him go through some tough times. After an hourslong conversation about his struggles, Adele said she wrote the song, and Corden recalled being in awe of the way she captured his emotions. He said:

It was everything that I was feeling that day. I was floored by how you'd managed to take everything that I was feeling about myself and life, and just put it in a verse. And it was, I don’t know, it’s the greatest privilege that from a conversation so, just, honest between two friends that you would create such a thing, that just blows my mind.

The two went on to sing “I Drink Wine,” with James Corden having to stop for a minute when he seemingly became overwhelmed with emotion. You can see the final “Carpool Karaoke” in its entirety below: