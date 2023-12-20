What Tom Selleck Reportedly Plans To Do After Blue Bloods Ends On CBS

Last month, Blue Bloods fans received some rough news when it was announced that the CBS police procedural is officially set to end next year after 14 seasons. It instantly brings about this question: after Tom Selleck gives Commissioner Frank Reagan a sendoff, what’s next for the actor? Per a recent report, Selleck is planning to go off the grid for a while.

At the age of 78, Tom Selleck is among big names that got their start on soap operas before he notably starred in Magnum, P.I. and guest-starred on Friends , to name just two of his roles. With 14 seasons of Blue Bloods soon under his belt, RadarOnline has claimed that Selleck will be stepping away from the world of TV sets after it ends. Here’s what we know.

What Are Tom Selleck’s Plans After Blue Bloods?

Per unnamed insiders, Tom Selleck allegedly may leave the lights and cameras for good after Blue Bloods to spend his time on his California avocado ranch alongside his wife of 36 years, Jillie Mack. Selleck has a 65-acre property in the Thousand Oaks-Westlake Village area in California, which was formerly owned by Dean Martin. Per the reported insiders, Selleck is looking forward to enjoying “all the outdoorsy things” he enjoys doing on the property along with spending a lot more time with his family. Selleck and Mack share daughter Hannah, who is 35 years old and a successful equestrian.

Blue Bloods has been filmed on location in New York City since it got its start in 2010, so following the series finale, Tom Selleck will have the opportunity to fully embrace his property and the lifestyle that comes with it without the rigors of a network TV production schedule. Reportedly, Selleck takes a lot of enjoyment from maintaining the property himself, including its “grunt work.”

While the report does not come from Selleck himself, the actor has left the world of Hollywood before, notably after wrapping work on Magnum, P.I. back in 1988. Apparently the actor decided to change lifestyles because he was “tired” and “wanted a three-dimensional life” after working 90-hour weeks in TV and movies. After such a prolonged run on Blue Bloods, which Selleck has previously attributed to being “character-driven,” the actor certainly deserves some time off and a change of atmosphere.

When Is Blue Bloods’ Final Season Airing?

Amidst word of Tom Selleck’s alleged plans to move back to California full time, CBS has provided details about when fans will say goodbye to Blue Bloods. Following an extended break from the series in light of the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike through much of 2023, Season 14 will premiere on February 16, 2024, with the entire season airing in two parts, with its second part coming in Fall 2024.