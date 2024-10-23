I Love It When TV Shows Come Full Circle, And Tom Selleck Just Revealed His First And Final Scenes Filming Blue Bloods Were The Same

Blue Bloods fans, the end is near. The 2024 TV schedule has been ushering us all through what will be the final chapter of the Reagan family’s current form. While there’s tons of potential for spinoffs, we don’t know where we’ll see these folks again after finale time. So when I heard that TV legend and series star Tom Selleck’s final scenes provided him with a full circle connection to his first moment on the long running law enforcement drama, I have to say it brought a smile to my face.

With Blue Bloods a member of the class of TV shows ending in 2024 , the departure of the Reagan family is one that has been felt all around. But in an interview with TV Insider , the Magnum P.I. icon revealed that his final day on the set was made even more special by how it mirrored his first day filming in the role of Frank Reagan. Here’s what Tom Selleck shared about the moment:

My last scene was ironically family dinner; that was also the first scene I shot on the show 15 years ago! I’m not going to tell you everything about the last episode…but the family dinner kind of reunites the Reagan family. Erin’s daughter Nicky was there and so was Jack, Danny’s older son. Everybody agreed with me that we should close the set for the family dinner and not exploit that. Most of them had four more days to shoot, but not me. Tom Selleck, TV Insider

This sort of symmetry is rather heartwarming to consider regardless of if one is a Blue Bloods fanatic or just a casual viewer. As Tom Selleck and the rest of his TV family have been preparing themselves for the end, emotions have run high, and fans have been hanging on each and every hint for what could be coming down the line. While Blue Bloods’ potential franchise future is a topic of discussion with the brass at CBS Entertainment, it unfortunately hasn’t yielded much fruit.

There is some pretty promising Blue Bloods information reported above though, as one of the final Reagan family dinners has some exciting returns in store already. Sami Gayle’s Nicky had been a regular character until Season 10, with some appearances in Season 11 and 13; but her participation in the final season was never guaranteed. Tony Terracino’s Jack Reagan followed a similar trajectory, as he went from a recurring cast member to guest status from Seasons 10 through 13.

While we haven’t seen this last supper between Commissioner Frank Reagan and the rest of his relations, we can flashback to the very first time Blue Bloods showed what would become a series staple:

The Pilot: Reagan Family Dinner Scene - YouTube Watch On

Reading Tom Selleck looking back fondly on his time on these fourteen seasons is always a treat, especially in light of the Blue Bloods cancellation complaints that cast members have voiced in the general direction of CBS execs. And though it's not spelled out in so many words, I'd like to think that the closing episode of this farewell season will be this very moment, sending the fans off with a memory worthy of this program's success, as well as a dish full of leftovers.

For those of you who are keeping up with Blue Bloods, make sure you tune into CBS on Fridays at 10 PM ET to continue making your own regular appointment at the Reagan family table. And for those of you who are looking to catch up, if not start your journey with this TV institution, you can see it all through access to a Paramount+ subscription , or catch Seasons 6 through 13 for free with ads on Pluto TV.