CBS Just Shared Timeline Info About The Possible Blue Bloods Spinoff. You Can't Rush Genius, But I Honestly Wish This Had Been More Thought Out

CBS revealed back in November 2023 that the long-running police drama Blue Bloods would end with its 14th season, which is currently on hiatus. Since then, fans have expressed disappointment with the news, and they're not the only ones. Some of the series’ stars have been vocal as well, particularly Tom Selleck. The actor has long believed that the network is making a mistake and, in one instance, he opined that the execs would “come to their senses” and not pull the plug on the program. Well, more recently, it’s seemed that a spinoff might be on the horizon. Now, we have details on the timeline for the supposed follow-up and, while patience is important, I can’t help but wish that this had been a bit more thought out.

An update on a future installment in the Blue Bloods franchise arrived by way of CBS Studios President David Stapf. The exec recently sat down with Deadline for an extensive chat in which he discussed numerous programming developments that have occurred in recent months. Eventually, talk turned to the aforementioned family drama, which has only eight episodes left to air. Stapf explained that a continuation of sorts isn’t out of the question, but it sounds like it won’t be released anytime soon:

We don’t have anything that’s going to be in development soon but it’s a brand, a title and a show that is beloved. We’ve got to get it right so we’re taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods? We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there’s still time for us to figure that out.

Well, on the bright side, it sounds like there’s a glimmer of hope that the fictional universe could continue in some form down the road. However, based on David Stapf’s comments, it sounds like the network isn’t looking to fast-track such a production. I certainly understand the value of taking one’s time with such a project, especially one that’s associated with such a popular IP. Yet it’s still hard not to think that the powers that be could’ve approached this in another way.

There are a few facts that need to be noted, and one of them is that Blue Bloods remains a highly popular show and a steady ratings earner for the Eye Network. As of right now, the show stands alongside the likes of S.W.A.T. and Fire Country. Another major franchise that would fall under that category is NCIS , which has two spinoffs that are currently in development. And, believe it or not, both of those offshoots were actually announced after the Tom Selleck-led procedural’s cancellation had been confirmed. (You may be able to tell where I’m going with this.)

If the network and series producers had been a bit more organized and more committed to a BB follow-up, said show could’ve gone into development much sooner. That way, it theoretically could’ve been announced along with the parent show’s conclusion. And, if that had been the case, there’s a chance fans could’ve seen such a spinoff hit the small screen sometime in 2025. Yes, the process of TV development isn’t as simple as I might be making it sound and, yes, patience is a virtue. But there’s definitely still an argument to be made that a more concrete plan could’ve ensured that a spinoff arrived soon.

As it stands though, there’s nothing concrete to speak of just yet. With that, what fans can do right now is simply await the final episodes of the series. That conclusion might still seem to be a long ways away for some, but reality will really set in if you check out cast member Donnie Wahlberg’s sweet message , which he shared amid the last day of filming. Fans will certainly continue to be hopeful that a spinoff does come to fruition at some point and that these upcoming installments don’t mark the end of the Reagan family. While it’s unfortunate that a more organized plan wasn’t put in place for the future, I suppose the fact that a spinoff is being considered at all is a win, right?

Blue Bloods is set to return on Friday, October 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS amid the 2024 TV schedule.