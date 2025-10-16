Donnie Wahlberg Revealed There Was Once A Blue Bloods Spinoff Idea That Sent Danny To Texas! Why He Ended Up In Boston Instead
Wait, what?
Danny Reagan is moving to Boston when the Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue, premieres on the 2025 TV schedule, and personally, I can’t wait to see how Donnie Wahlberg’s character does in this new city. However, before it was decided that the beloved Blue Bloods character was going to move up to Massachusetts following the cancellation of the flagship series, they were thinking about sending him to Texas. Now, the actor who plays the Reagan is opening up about that idea and why, in the end, Danny got sent to Boston instead.
CinemaBlend had the opportunity to attend a screening of Boston Blue’s premiere and a Q&A with Donnie Wahlberg and the actress playing his new partner, Sonequa Martin-Green. During it, the Blue Bloods alum was asked about a potential spinoff that was floated before this new show came along, which would have seen Danny move to Texas.
In response, Wahlberg explained that that was an idea that was talked about, especially since he had so much fun playing with Lyle Lovett’s character, Waylon Gates, on the flagship show. Overall, he was excited by the idea of seeing Danny in a new environment, like the Lone Star State, as he explained:
Of course, it’s not out of Wahlberg’s comfort zone; he’s from Boston. However, Danny is a New Yorker, and any move is big for him.
Anyway, Wahlberg continued to explain that as the Texas idea was forming, what would become the spinoff that is about to premiere was being worked out, too. To that point, he recalled that Boston Blue’s showrunners, Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, were working out this show with Jerry Bruckheimer. He said they were talking about moving a Blue Bloods character up to Boston and introducing a new law enforcement family, and eventually they came to a revelation, as the Danny actor explained:
However, Wahlberg didn’t think this spinoff would happen so soon. He didn’t think Blue Bloods would get canceled. Overall, the cast was not pleased about this cancellation. But, the show ended last season, and now it’s time to move forward, as the actor explained:
That key difference comes by way of Mika Amonsen’s character, Sean. Danny’s son will also play a huge role in Boston Blue, and Wahlberg noted that their relationship was one of the key reasons why seeing his character in a new city would be so great. He said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YouTube TV: $62.99 a Month for the First Five Months
Looking to make the jump from cable to an internet TV package? YouTube TV has you covered with live news, sports, and major broadcast and cable channels. Until September 30, 2025, you can get five months of the service for $62.99 a month before the price jumps to $82.99 a month.
Donnie Wahlberg finished his explanation by saying this familial tie makes Boston Blue click. That’s because, along with Danny getting a new partner and us being introduced to a new family, it will also highlight a new dynamic between him and his son.
So, in the end, I’m happy Danny moved to Boston instead of Texas, and you better believe I’ll be tuning into Boston Blue on CBS this Friday at 10 p.m. ET (you can also stream it the next day with a Paramount+ subscription) to see how this new chapter in Danny Reagan’s life begins.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.