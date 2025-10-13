‘Faith, Family, Tradition.’ Donnie Wahlberg On The Cool Way The Family Dinner Scenes Are Going To Be Very Different In The Blue Bloods Spinoff

Donnie Wahlberg has been jazzed about Blue Bloods getting a spinoff on the 2025 TV schedule for months, even more so given the show is taking fans to his real-life hometown of Boston to share a brand new story. While Wahlberg will be a unifying thread on the new show, he recently revealed Boston Blue will have other ties to the original series. In fact, he revealed ahead of the the premiere the three tenets the new series needs to tie to the old: “You need faith, family and tradition.”

But what else does the show need? Some good, old-fashioned family dinners. Of course!

How Boston Blue’s Family Dinner Scenes Will Be Different Than The Ones Fans Have Seen In The Past

We’ve known for a bit the Reagan character will be moving to Boston to be closer to his son (Mika Amonsen in the new series), and while in the new city he will start working with new partner Lena Silver (played by Sonequa Martin-Green). Meanwhile, Donnie Wahlberg has been "playing tour guide" like crazy for his new co-stars, and will bond more onscreen via new family dinner scenes. This time around, it won’t be the Catholic dinners Danny Reagan will be used to.

In fact, the Silvers are Jewish, and early on Danny will attend Shabbat. Speaking to Deadline , the actor opened up about the new twist on the family dinner scene, and how he navigated that.

It’s the first time that Danny’s not familiar with the table. It’s a [Jewish Sabbath] Shabbat dinner and he’s probably experienced some of that in New York, but it’s a new family, and it’s a new dynamic. Danny usually just says what he wants and how he wants at the table. He’s respectful, but he doesn’t hold back. Now it’s a different world to navigate. It’s very interesting and fun to play. It gives me a new challenge in trying not to blurt out whatever’s on Danny’s mind, but it still has to be him.

Still, it may be a new family, a new table, and a new attitude for Danny, but I’d be willing to bet some of the secrets of the Blue family dinner scenes will remain the same. One of my favorite details is how they don’t use real silverware, so there’s no unnecessary clunking on the plates during the scenes. With a new show, they’ll probably have some tips and tricks up their sleeves, as well.

Sonequa Martin-Green had mentioned it took real “courage” to make such a big change to what fans of the original series love and are used to, but she believes it worked out great.

One of the things I loved about our version of family dinner was the fact that this family practices the Sabbath and also has this Christian influence through the grandfather (Ernie Hudson as Reverend Peters). I just think that’s phenomenal. It was a big deal to see that. I feel that that took some courage to do.

Speaking of courage, I do know Donnie Wahlberg famously is one of the only actors to have eaten during Blue Bloods ’ infamous dinner scenes . Will he be continuing the tradition in the new show? Will his co-stars join him? I can’t wait to find out. Boston Blue officially premieres on CBS’ Friday night fall schedule on October 17th at 10 p.m. ET.