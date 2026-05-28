Tom Selleck Finally Landed A New Gig After Blue Bloods Ended

Ever since Blue Bloods ended, fans had been wondering what would be next for Tom Selleck. The actor, who turned 81 in January, has seemingly put the series in his rearview mirror as he has yet to appear on offshoot Boston Blue, but he doesn’t seem to be putting the industry behind him just yet. Selleck has landed a new gig following Blue Bloods, and it’s actually a pretty perfect follow-up.

The HISTORY Channel is moving forward with a new non-fiction series hosted, narrated, and executive produced by Selleck. Produced by A+E Factual Studios group, Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck (working title) will consist of 10 hour-long episodes. The series examines the true stories behind some of the most “consequential crimes and investigations” in American history. In a statement, Selleck shared:

Throughout my career, I’ve been drawn to stories about consequences and the pursuit of justice. This series looks at real cases from across American history and the people tasked with seeing them through—moments when the pressure was intense, the outcome uncertain, and the decisions carried lasting consequences.

This kind of project definitely tracks with what's known about Selleck. He seems to have an affinity for stories about the pursuit of justice, given his starring roles in Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods. Of course, now, he's dealing with true stories, rather than scripted tales. That's not to say that those narrative drama storylines iare bad, because they're certainly entertaining. Still, I like the idea of the seasoned actor taking on a project in which he can shed light on real-life situations. Per A+E, the logline for Crime and Justice reads:

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From the dusty streets of the Old West to the high-tech manhunts of today, Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck (w.t.) examines moments when law enforcement faced long odds and was forced to adapt in order to prevail. Guided by Selleck—whose career has long reflected American grit and responsibility—the series takes viewers inside real investigations, standoffs, and takedowns that upheld the law and helped shape the nation’s understanding of justice.

As of now, it’s unknown when the series will premiere but, hopefully, those details come soon. While I'd still love to see Selleck play Frank Reagan, I'll be content with seeing Selleck (and that mustache) on TV in any form. In addition to Crime and Justice, Selleck is also set to narrate the upcoming documentary Revolutionary America, which will have a limited run in theaters beginning on Sunday. It's been rumored that he might also be returning as Jesse Stone, but concrete information on that front has not been shared.

Meanwhile, as Boston Blue prepares to head into its second season this fall, fans are getting more anxious about seeing more Blue Bloods stars on the show. The first season of the Donnie Wahlberg-led offshoot brought on a few fan-favorites, but Selleck’s potential return is still up in the air. Wahlberg and Selleck seem to be on different pages when it comes to the return of Frank Reagan, but I'm still keeping the faith that it'll happen.

For those who are itching to see Selleck on their screens again and don’t want to wait for Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck, all seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. And keep your eyes peeled for more information on Crime and Justice.