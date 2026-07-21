No, Blue Bloods’ Tom Selleck Is Not Retired At 81

Blue Bloods may have ended over a year ago, but talk about Tom Selleck’s potential return as Frank Reagan will never die down. He has yet to appear in the Boston Blue spinoff, while some of his Blue Bloods co-stars popped up in the Donnie Wahlberg-led series on the 2026 TV schedule. Just because that hasn’t happened yet, does not mean he’s put his acting career behind him, as Selleck is not retired at 81.

When it was announced Blue Bloods would be ending, it was hard to tell what Selleck would be up to after saying goodbye to Frank Reagan. Not surprisingly, a lot of people assumed he’d retire, but he was advocating for Blue Bloods’ continuation before Boston Blue’s announcement. Apparently, he hasn’t stopped getting a show off the ground, whether Blue Bloods or not. A source told Closer that Selleck has allegedly been “trying to land a network TV gig” and has reached out to CBS on more than one occasion:

He’s made it clear to the bosses at CBS to send any and all offers his way. Tom has acted opposite enough older performers to know there’s always plenty of work in Hollywood for people his age — it’s just about finding material that is the perfect fit for him.

Selleck has been in the industry for several decades, with two of his biggest shows, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods, airing on CBS. If what he’s doing is true, it’s not so surprising he would go to the Eye network because of his long history with them. Whether or not he’ll actually get a new show on CBS or a different network remains to be seen, but at the very least, it sounds like he’s as motivated as ever to continue working for as long as possible. He might be 81, but he doesn’t seem to have any desire to slow down.

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Even if he doesn’t get a new show, it’s not like Selleck is going to be too bored. He’s already locked down a couple of projects post-Blue Bloods, including a non-fiction series on the HISTORY Channel, Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck, airing later this year. There are also rumors that he’s returning to the Jesse Stone franchise, so we very well could be seeing his portrayal of the former minor league baseball player-turned-homicide detective after over a decade.

Of course, there is also Boston Blue. The successful Blue Bloods spinoff is coming back for a second season later this year. There have been some back-and-forths about Selleck’s potential involvement from both him and Wahlberg, and as of now, it really could go either way. If Selleck truly is campaigning for a new show, there’s no telling how/if this could affect a possible Frank Reagan comeback.

Personally, I would love to see Tom Selleck back on my TV screen, whether he’s Frank Reagan or a new character. He still has some energy left in him, which is refreshing to see at his age, and I hope that something comes to fruition in the near future. If anything, we can watch 14 seasons of him on Blue Bloods with a Paramount+ subscription, which is better than nothing.