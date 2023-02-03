A Viral TikTok Actually Used Chips To Demonstrate How Itty Bitty Kim Kardashian’s Micro-Bikini Is

Kim Kardashian may be one of the year’s most fashionable celebrities , as she continues to create new looks for her shapewear and clothing line and develop her own sense of style post-Kanye . That doesn’t mean all of her looks are winners, though, because who could forget SKIMS Swim Gloves ? The popular item seemingly flew off the shelves , and I just know there are going to be people walking around this summer with a reverse farmer’s tan. However, now there’s a different item from her SKIMS swim collection that’s gone viral, after a TikToker pointed out just how “micro” the Micro-Bikini actually is.

A TikTok video featuring the Hulu reality star’s Micro-Bikini has gone viral, after a SKIMS customer used tortilla chips (Trader Joe’s brand, to be exact) to show that the area of skin covered by the material is no larger than your favorite Mexican restaurant appetizer. Salsa, anyone?

At first glance, it looks like the tortilla chips are actually a part of the bikini, which really just proves how spot-on the size comparison is. The TikToker doesn’t say which size of bikini she purchased, so I have to wonder if the larger sizes (they go up to 4X, per the SKIMS website (opens in new tab)) might cover slightly more? Either way, this item does seem to be the very definition of skimpy.

That’s pretty on brand for the influencer who has posted photos of herself working out in a barely there bodysuit . Kim Kardashian has proven the lengths she’ll go to for fashion , but given the reaction to the above TikTok, there are plenty of fans who seem a little bit hesitant to follow her down that road. One commenter garnered over 39,300 likes, saying:

Everyone’s talking about their beef curtains (which same) but I’m also worried about my pepperonis. Not a single part of my body would be hidden

We have the tortilla chips to thank, but several of the TikTok responders jumped right in to compare their body parts to different snacks, and honestly, the comments were as golden as the post itself. More reactions included:

My beefy 5 layer purrito is at least 5 tortilla chips

My puff pastry could neva

my cheesy gordita crunch w/ potatoes instead of meat left this conversation…

(opens bag of Doritos) skims dupe

Everyone talking about the bottoms but I’m just thinking how my tostada size airy olas could never

Time of death: the second I read “airy olas.” This may be the latest TikTok roasting of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS , but it’s certainly not the first. One user made note of the small sizes by putting on the shapewear and humorously calling herself “Winnie the Pooh” and declaring the bottoms gave her “two more buttcheeks than I started with.”

Even Khloé Kardashian has spoken out about the lack of fabric on certain SKIMS items, noting that she needed more coverage in the vagina area. Kim came through, too, announcing a wider cut (#TheKhloeKut) to her bodysuit line .