Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi Shared Gobsmacked Reaction To Hilarious Food Sculpture Of NSFW Meme, And Fans Are Losing It

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has seen a lot of interesting foods in her career, so one would think you'd really have to catch her by surprise with a dish to get a reaction. Some inspired foodie did just that recently, as Lakshmi was absolutely gobsmacked by a NSFW food sculpture of an infamous meme from the internet. Lakshmi shared the meme and proceeded to make fans say "wtf" as well, because why would anyone share this on a public profile?

If the term "goatse" means anything to you, then you know exactly what this food sculpture is. Those who don't absolutely don't need to Google it, but can figure out what the original image looks like thanks to this very graphic recreation of it shared by the host of one of television's best cooking competitions, Padma Lakshmi, below:

What the phuck is this? Anybody? https://t.co/y6KVABmarMFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Like I said, it's not too hard to figure out what's going on in that picture. Padma Lakshmi still wanted answers though, and who better to give them than the Frodo Baggins actor himself, Elijah Wood. Wood, whose "do you wear wigs" meme is also considered a vintage meme, decided to fill Lakshmi in on the deep history connected to that sculpture:

A reference to a dark corner of a bygone era of the internet.

Chef Jon Kung also wasn't much help in answering Padma Lakshmi's questions, though that might be for the best. The popular online chef gave a word of advice to Lakshmi, as well as anyone else who might've seen the picture and became curious on its origin:

Ask no further questions about this.

Miss Peppermint, who readers may remember from Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race, definitely wins some points for her creative word choice in the replies. She gave Padma Lakshmi some props for being brave enough to share that image, and gave me my favorite term I've heard recently, "OnlyFoods":

Girl not an OnlyFoods account! Lol I'm living for the ever spicy @PadmaLakshmi you just constantly serve!

I feel like we've reached a point in the story where everyone remaining either knows what the picture is of or is really interested in finding out. I would get fired for linking the image in this actual post, so I'll defer to one of Padma Lakshmi's followers, Kelly Ellis, who explained it in a relatively tame way:

A reference to an old internet meme, before memes were even really a thing. It's supposed to be a guy bending over and spreading apart his anus with both hands (sorry)

Unfortunately, such an image exists on the internet, and yes, it's worse than any food sculpture can ever depict. As weirded out as I am about the food sculpture, I have to admit I'm also a little curious. Who exactly decided to recreate this image, and if it was a commissioned piece, who ordered it?

I suppose this meme has been around long enough for at least one person to decide they'd like to see it in fruit for, though I think we can effectively mark the ageless Padma Lakshmi off the list of interested parties. This might even top her list of worst chef meals ever, but that would take some doing.

Those looking to avoid obscene imagery and binge Top Chef can do so with a Peacock Premium subscription. I think I'll go watch an episode or 30 to clear this image out of my mind, though I'm not sure even that will completely remove it.