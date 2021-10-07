Top Ten Revealed Is Returning With A Bunch Of Fun Music Topics Including Murder Songs And 90s Breakups

I’m not sure what I like more: listening to music or arguing about music. Whether it’s with a good friend or a dumb internet stranger, many of us have an internal need to compare our favorite and least favorite songs, albums and singers and explain why one is clearly superior to the other. It’s the basis for at least half my personal relationships, and it’s a big reason why I’m a huge fan of list shows. I watch a lot, and fortunately, one of my favorites is about to return: The Top Ten Revealed.

Host Katie Daryl is back on the always music-friendly AXS TV for 15 all-new episodes that will start airing on Halloween night. The festivities will begin with a marathon of some older episodes starting at 2 PM ET on the 31st, and it’ll continue into the premiere of the latest episode at 8 PM that’s fittingly about murder songs. Exactly how a murder song is defined will go a long way to determine what’s on the list, but that’s part of the fun. I once spent twenty minutes arguing with someone I thought was a friend about whether Dave Grohl is more known for drumming or lead singing. So, yeah, arguing about how to define a murder song is inside my wheelhouse.

Fortunately, there are fourteen more new episodes coming that will lead to a host of other arguments too. The episodes will air one per week through part of February and feature a ton of exciting new topics including Work Songs, 80s Movie Soundtracks, 90s Break-Up Songs and Rain Songs. I have no idea the songs from that last category have to be about there being rain or whether complaining about a lack of rain is acceptable lyrically. If the latter counts, I better see Blind Melon’s “No Rain.”

For those who haven’t watched Top Ten Revealed before, it’s pretty much what you would guess. Each episode features a countdown of a particular topic related to music, and viewers get a chance to hear some great tunes and listen to experts and musicians talk about their inclusion. Past guests have included a wide variety of musical talent including Dee Snider, Lita Ford and Sebastian Bach. New episodes will including a bunch of noteworthy personalities including Taboo from Black Eyed Peas, Rikki Rockett from Poison and Jack Blades from Night Ranger.

You can catch new episodes of The Top Ten Revealed on Sunday nights as part of the lineup on AXS TV at 8 PM ET/ 5 PT.