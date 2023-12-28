Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals How Mom Diana Ross Was Her Rock When Navigating A Tough Situation About Defining 'Blackness' Onscreen
"I remember calling my mom crying" the actress said of contending with a challenging racial moment onset.
If there's anyone you should want showbiz advice from, it's Diana Ross, legendary star of stage and screen. And that's especially true if Miss Ross is your own mother. Diana's daughter Tracee Ellis Ross is, of course, a star in her own right, thanks to TV sitcoms like Black-ish and Girlfriends, as well as recent films like Candy Cane Lane opposite Eddie Murphy and American Fiction opposite Jeffrey Wright.
The latter movie centers on a novelist who is frustrated with the way the establishment profits from Black entertainment riddled with offensive and outlandish stereotypes. It was during the American Fiction promo tour that the actress revealed how her world-famous mom helped her navigate colorism and "how Blackness was being defined" both onscreen and off. During an interview with The Wrap, Ellis Ross opened up about seeking her mother's help during a particularly challenging moment while on the set of Girlfriends:
Tracee continued to say how Diana didn't just flat-out tell her daughter what to do in the moment, and instead "holds space" for her children to follow their own instincts and come to their own conclusions. The younger Ross continued:
The Emmy-nominated actress told the outlet that she eventually decided to "stay at the table, and fight for language" that was in line with her own point of view, rather than leaving the program. (She would star on Girlfriends as Joan Clayton from 2000 to 2008.). As she put it:
Tracee Ellis Ross has previously disclosed to Metro that being compared to her iconic parent is one of her biggest fears—she formerly shut down rumors that her High Note character was based on her musical mother, despite the fact she was playing a famous singer onscreen.
However, she has followed in her mom's footsteps with lauded work all her own, with American Fiction being one of the most critically acclaimed titles on the 2023 movie schedule and a major player in those Oscar 2024 conversations. The star told The Wrap American Fiction aligned not only with her purpose as an performer, but also as a Black woman:
Mama Ross should be very proud! American Fiction is still playing in theaters, and you can see Tracee Ellis Ross' work on Black-ish by streaming the show with a Hulu subscription.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
