Black-ish’s Tracee Ellis Ross Reflects On Filming Her Final Scene For The Show Alongside Co-Star Anthony Anderson

As black-ish hurdles toward its series finale, the fans and cast are looking back at the ABC comedy's eight-season run. Anthony Anderson has already kicked off the final farewell with an on-brand message for loyal viewers. Now, his TV wife, Tracee Ellis Ross, is getting refletive as the series nears its end. She gave some insight into what it was like filming the final episode, particularly shooting her final scene with her TV husband.

As the ABC comedy prepares for its conclusion, Tracee Ellis Ross is feeling joy and pride in being able to leave audiences with a great show. As Andre Johnson’s other half, Ross' Bow Johnson serves as a level-headed co-pilot and foil to her husband’s selfish ways. Of course, there have been times when the TV couple both participated in the same madcap activities. Having shared so many good times with Anthony Anderson, it's no surprise to hear that Ross got emotional when working on the last scene between the two of them, which was also on their final day of filming:

Then the last moment, they saved a particular scene in the episode for us to shoot last that was just me and Anthony. I was like, 'I literally can't get through the rehearsal.' And thank God I had kind of gotten the tears out so that you can hear my lines. And we only did it, we did it once for wide and then we came in on closeups twice. It's very emotional. It's a long time to be working with people and doing something you love and it's great.

It's nice to know that in their last scene as co-stars, the two actors were able to share a moment solely between their two characters. It sounds like the perfect way for the black-ish co-stars to end their run together after playing house for eight seasons. Interestingly, the actress didn't specify if the TV couple’s final moment will be the final scene of the series. So we'll just have to wait to find out that tidbit.

Tracee Ellis Ross also revealed to People that her emotions spread to her TV children as well. Before filming her last scene with Anthony Anderson, the Girlfriends alum recalled giving herself “permission to cry” as much as she wanted to while constantly hugging her young co-stars. It got to the point where Anderson (who has returned to Law and Order) humorously called her for getting so emotional.

Of course, the co-stars weren’t always so emotionally bonded. Anthony Anderson recalled his TV wife hating him for more than a decade after he made a joke at her expense during an award show in 2005. It even carried over into a guest appearance on Tracee Ellis Ross’ former sitcom Reed Between the Lines and earlier seasons of black-ish. But now, the co-stars are clearly parting ways on good terms after years of bringing out the best in each other as performers. While it’s bittersweet to see them go, Anderson and Ross will go down as one of TV's most beloved couples, who also managed to lead one of the most successful Black sitcoms in decades.

It’s only a matter of weeks before viewers have to say goodbye to the Johnsons. The black-ish series finale has been set and will air on Apr. 19 at 9 pm EST on ABC. Its penultimate episode is next up on Apr. 12 at that same time. To see what other finales are coming up this spring, you can check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule.