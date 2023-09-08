It's Way Too Early To Talk About The Oscars...
We're doing it anyway.
The fall festival season is now in full swing. Some of the year’s most anticipated indies and Oscars hopefuls are being screened across the globe for participated press members and attendees so let’s take a look at some of the early reactions, measure our own anticipation, and officially kick off our awards coverage. Yes, it is too early, but why not? The year has already given us a few great films that are sure to carry through the race including Barbie and Oppenheimer, but there are plenty more coming our way soon.
Sean himself is headed to TIFF. He has a full slate of films to screen and takes a moment to give us a preview before he heads up to Toronto. We also take a slight detour to discuss Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film coming to AMC Theatres before diving into our Oscars chat!
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:04:28 - TIFF 2023 Preview
00:11:43 - Taylor Swift | The Era’s Tour Taking Over
00:17:49 - TIFF Preview Continued
00:22:07 - It’s Too Early To Talk About The Oscars…
00:56:33 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey