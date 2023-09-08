It's Way Too Early To Talk About The Oscars...

Powered by RedCircle

The fall festival season is now in full swing. Some of the year’s most anticipated indies and Oscars hopefuls are being screened across the globe for participated press members and attendees so let’s take a look at some of the early reactions, measure our own anticipation, and officially kick off our awards coverage. Yes, it is too early, but why not? The year has already given us a few great films that are sure to carry through the race including Barbie and Oppenheimer, but there are plenty more coming our way soon.

Sean himself is headed to TIFF. He has a full slate of films to screen and takes a moment to give us a preview before he heads up to Toronto. We also take a slight detour to discuss Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film coming to AMC Theatres before diving into our Oscars chat!

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:28 - TIFF 2023 Preview

00:11:43 - Taylor Swift | The Era’s Tour Taking Over

00:17:49 - TIFF Preview Continued

00:22:07 - It’s Too Early To Talk About The Oscars…

00:56:33 - Outro

