I Guess That Post-Super Bowl Slot Is A Big Deal, Because Justin Hartley’s Tracker Has Already Been Renewed For Season 2 (Of Course His This Is Us Fam Showed Support)

This year’s Super Bowl Sunday was a major occasion for several reasons. Obviously, it was a night filled with football, as the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers. And there were plenty of funny SB LVIII commercials . On top of all that though, the night marked the debut of CBS’ Tracker , which stars Justin Hartley . The drama series premiered after the big game, and it would seem that said programming placement paid off. That’s because Hartley’s 2024 TV schedule entry has already been renewed for a second season and, of course, some of his This Is Us peeps showed support.

News of Tracker’s renewal arrived this week, and the leading man himself marked the occasion. He did so by taking to Instagram to share a post that included the official announcement. The actor also included a brief caption through which he expressed gratitude to the fans for making the freshman series a hit. You can check out the post in its entirety down below:

I have to say, this is very impressive. It’s not often that a show gets picked up for Season 2 less than a month after its premiere. But, then again, one could definitely attribute at least part of this buzz to the time slot that the first episode aired in. The Super Bowl typically garners significant viewership, so a series – whether it be old or new – can definitely benefit from all of those eyes if it airs later in the night. So it would seem that congratulations are definitely in order.

The former Kevin Pearson actor’s announcement is lovely enough, but it’s made even sweeter by the fact that some of his co-stars from This Is Us commented. One person to do so was his on-screen brother, Sterling K. Brown, who played Randall Pearson. The Oscar-nominated star provided a jovial response, which began with a question that fans were probably wondering as well:

Already?!!!!! Congrats, dude!!!!!

The other star who reacted to the big news was Kate Pearson actress Chrissy Metz. She conveyed nothing but excitement when acknowledging her former cast member’s good fortune:

C’monnnnnn!!!! Congratulations, Justin!!! 🎉✨🎉✨🎉

I’m not surprised that the bonds amongst the This Is Us family still appear to be strong, and I’m also not shocked that this renewal happened. It centers around a lone-wolf survivalist named Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), who helps private citizens using his extensive tracking skills. Critics were high on Tracker , as they lauded its direction as well as Hartley’s performance. CinemaBlend’s own Laura Hurley also praised it while making a case for why viewers should stick around after the Super Bowl to watch it.

It would seem that the Eye Network definitely has a hit on their hands and, if you ask Justin Hartley, TIS deserves credit for helping to bolster it in that regard in addition to the Super Bowl slot. As Season 1 continues, fans are sure to have a sense of comfort knowing that another season is on the way. And I’d also imagine that Hartley’s colleagues will continue to cheer him on as it all plays out.