Tracy Morgan Shared A Health Update After Vomiting At Knicks Game, And You Know He Joked About It In The Funniest Way

Tracy Morgan sparked concern amongst the public on Monday night, as he reportedly became ill while attending a New York Knicks game. While taking in the team’s match against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden, Morgan was spotted vomiting while sitting in his courtside seat. The 56-year-old comedian was ultimately wheeled out of the arena and, after video of the ordeal went viral, fans and celebrities alike showed concern. Well, Morgan provided an update and, of course, he dropped a joke while doing so.

On Tuesday morning, Tracy Morgan posted to Instagram to share a post that’s sure to ease the concerns of his friends, family and fans. He shared a selfie from his hospital bed and, in it, the star could be seen smiling, with a Knicks case-laden phone laying on his shoulder. In his caption, Morgan explained what caused his medical episode while also sharing gratitude:

Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!

Now, this is certainly the good news we needed this morning. It’s honestly a relief to hear that the Last O.G. star is recuperating after contending with food poisoning. What makes me smile even more is that the A-lister didn’t miss a beat when weighing in on what happened during the game. Check out the quip that the hilariously blunt funnyman shared in regard to his puking:

More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅

Whenever the New York-based NBA team does make the playoffs, the games can usually be eventful. It’s fair to say that if Tracy Morgan actually did throw up during one of those competitions, the energy would certainly shift. In all seriousness, though, Morgan is once again proving just how funny and self-deprecating he can be even in the midst of a health setback, and I’m glad he can dwell on humor amid all this. Check out his post:

This isn’t the first time the Cop Out alum’s health has been a topic of discussion. He’s been open about dealing with diabetes and wrestling with alcoholism. And, in 2014, the Brooklyn native was involved in a horrific bus limo accident, which left him with broken bones and a traumatic brain injury. Eventually, he healed and, in a year’s time, he returned to comedy and was warmly received.

In recent weeks, Tracy Morgan has been quite busy making professional moves. He returned to SNL alongside other stars in February to take part in its 50th anniversary special (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription). At present, Morgan is also set to return to TV, with a sports comedy pilot that’s being developed at NBC. The show will see Morgan play a dejected former football player looking to usher himself back into the public’s good graces. Also joining Morgan on the show will be Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander and Bobby Moynihan.

One of the big questions in the aftermath of the veteran actor’s health incident is arguably whether he’s planning to return to Madison Square Garden anytime soon. While he’s yet to specify any kind of plans, the stadium’s officials shared a statement with TMZ in which they said they “hope Tracy feels better soon” and they “look forward to seeing him back courtside.” So, between his positive health update and the generous sentiment from MSG, things seem to be looking up for Morgan.

We here at CinemaBlend send our well wishes as he continues to recover. Also, I’m hoping that once he’s well, he’ll be able to catch a few more Knicks games at his leisure.