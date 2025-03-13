Hallelujah, Tracy Morgan Is Heading Back To TV. And In A Twist, Daniel Radcliffe Will Be Involved

News
By published

Now that's a new comedy duo I'm excited about!

Tracy Morgan doing the SNL Monologue and Daniel Radcliffe dressed as a priest in Miracle Workers
(Image credit: NBC/TBS)

Tracy Morgan might be best known for his role on Tina Fey’s satirical sitcom 30 Rock (which you can stream on Hulu), but the Saturday Night Live alum and regular has dozens of other credits, including a four-year run as Tray Barker on the TBS comedy series The Last O.G. that ended in 2021. Four years later, Morgan is headed back to television, and this time, he has an unlikely co-star, Daniel Radcliffe.

Variety first broke the news of Morgan’s untitled comedy series a week ago, and now there is even more information to share. Hailing from the minds of Tina Fey and several other former 30 Rock and SNL creatives, the series will follow Reggie, a disgraced football player (Morgan) who must rehabilitate his image. While not much else is known about Morgan’s character yet, we are learning more about Radcliffe's role.

The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star is set to play Arthur Tobin, a successful filmmaker who plans to create an immersive documentary about Reggie. To do so, Arthur moves into Reggie’s mansion.

It’s been confirmed that the untitled sports comedy will be a single-camera show; however, what remains unclear is if it will be a mockumentary like The Office or the recent hit Abbott Elementary. 30 Rock was not, but with Radcliffe playing a documentary filmmaker, it's definitely a possibility that the show will feature some mockumentary-style elements like the infamous talking-head segments.

And if that's the case, it'd feel right at home alongside NBC's similar hits like The Office, Parks and Rec and St. Denis Medical both on the network and on Peacock.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Find all the best talking-head comedies from recent years, and with all the safety of not having to work for Michael Scott or with Tracy Jordan. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

View Deal

While this NBC pilot marks the first time Morgan and Radcliffe will share the stage, it’s not the former Harry Potter star’s first foray into comedy television, nor his first time working with Fey. The two first teamed up for his appearance in the interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidy: Kimmy vs the Reverend. Most recently, he's co-starred opposite Steve Buscemi in the anthology comedy TBS series Miracle Workers.

Morgan, of course, is no stranger to the world of comedic television either. Most recently, the comedy icon has recently appeared in several guest roles for Disney Plus’s The Santa Clauses and CBS’s The Neighborhood, which is set to end next year. The latter of which has landed Morgan a spin-off series where he will reprise his role as Curtis Butler, the cousin to Cedric the Entertainer’s character from the multi-cam series.

As of writing, there is no word on whether or not the untitled comedy will be ready in time to debut on the fall 2025 TV schedule. Given that the news is only about a pilot order, we might never see the finished product. But I cant imagine that anything with Morgan and Radcliffe sharing the screen would get sidelined that early. Perhaps some wizarding skills would come in handy...

Danielle Bruncati
Freelance Writer

Danielle Bruncati is a writer and pop culture enthusiast from Southern California. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Television Writing and Producing from a top film school. Her goal is to one day be the writer on a show/movie covered by Cinemablend, but for now, she's excited to be a Freelance Writer here.

Danielle watches just about everything, but her favorite shows and movies often land in the YA and romantic comedy spaces. When she's not writing, she can be found wandering around Disneyland or hanging out with her laughter-hating corgi.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff on The White Lotus Season 3.

Womp, Womp: The Truth Behind Jason Isaacs' Nude Scene On The White Lotus Was Revealed, And It'll Likely Disappoint A Few Fans

Maggie Siff in Law &amp; Order Season 14x15

Sons Of Anarchy Vet Maggie Siff Joins Law And Order In Exclusive Clip, And She May Have Met Her Match
Brad Pitt in F1

‘If Brad Can't Drive, This Whole Film Wasn't Going To Work’: F1’s Director Explains How Brad Pitt Got Behind The Wheel For The Upcoming Film
See more latest
Most Popular
Brad Pitt in F1
‘If Brad Can't Drive, This Whole Film Wasn't Going To Work’: F1’s Director Explains How Brad Pitt Got Behind The Wheel For The Upcoming Film
Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried stand together teary eyed in Mamma Mia!
I Admire Amanda Seyfried's Determination To Make Mamma Mia 3 Happen, But Even She Has Questions About What's Going On With Meryl Streep
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny standing on a set together in Welcome To Wrexham.
'Long May It Reign.' Ryan Reynolds Is Apparently A Mythic Quest Fanatic, And He's Here To Shout Out Rob McElhenney
Jenna Ortega looking shocked in Death Of A Unicorn
'Call Me': Jenna Ortega Revealed Another Childhood Horror Classic That She Adores And Would Be Down To Join A Sequel For
David Corenswet as Superman getting suited up
Epic DC Fan Art Sees Alexandra Daddario's Wonder Woman And Jensen Ackles' Batman Teaming Up With The New Superman
Nikki Bella making her entrance in the 2025 Royal Rumble wearing her signature &quot;Fearless&quot; top and a red ball cap.
Nikki Bella Hasn't Been In The WWE Since Her Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance, But Her Latest Update Has Me Grabbing My Thinking Cap
Brad Pitt holding a bottle in Bullet Train.
Brad Pitt’s Divorce Was Recently Finalized After 8 Years. What’s Next For Him And Ines De Ramon?
Mid shot of Jack Black and Jason Momoa&#039;s faces as they stare down from the top of a cliff in Minecraft.
The Minecraft Movie Finally Got A Popcorn Bucket, And It’s Exactly As Adorable As You’d Expect
Dwayne Johnson looks ahead in conversation with a stoic expression in Red One.
The Rock Is Joining Leonardo DiCaprio For Martin Scorsese's Next Movie, And Shared How The Story Hits Close To Home For Him
Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff on The White Lotus Season 3.
Womp, Womp: The Truth Behind Jason Isaacs' Nude Scene On The White Lotus Was Revealed, And It'll Likely Disappoint A Few Fans