Hallelujah, Tracy Morgan Is Heading Back To TV. And In A Twist, Daniel Radcliffe Will Be Involved

Tracy Morgan might be best known for his role on Tina Fey’s satirical sitcom 30 Rock (which you can stream on Hulu), but the Saturday Night Live alum and regular has dozens of other credits, including a four-year run as Tray Barker on the TBS comedy series The Last O.G. that ended in 2021. Four years later, Morgan is headed back to television, and this time, he has an unlikely co-star, Daniel Radcliffe.

Variety first broke the news of Morgan’s untitled comedy series a week ago, and now there is even more information to share. Hailing from the minds of Tina Fey and several other former 30 Rock and SNL creatives, the series will follow Reggie, a disgraced football player (Morgan) who must rehabilitate his image. While not much else is known about Morgan’s character yet, we are learning more about Radcliffe's role.

The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star is set to play Arthur Tobin, a successful filmmaker who plans to create an immersive documentary about Reggie. To do so, Arthur moves into Reggie’s mansion.

It’s been confirmed that the untitled sports comedy will be a single-camera show; however, what remains unclear is if it will be a mockumentary like The Office or the recent hit Abbott Elementary. 30 Rock was not, but with Radcliffe playing a documentary filmmaker, it's definitely a possibility that the show will feature some mockumentary-style elements like the infamous talking-head segments.

And if that's the case, it'd feel right at home alongside NBC's similar hits like The Office, Parks and Rec and St. Denis Medical both on the network and on Peacock.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Find all the best talking-head comedies from recent years, and with all the safety of not having to work for Michael Scott or with Tracy Jordan. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

While this NBC pilot marks the first time Morgan and Radcliffe will share the stage, it’s not the former Harry Potter star’s first foray into comedy television, nor his first time working with Fey. The two first teamed up for his appearance in the interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidy: Kimmy vs the Reverend. Most recently, he's co-starred opposite Steve Buscemi in the anthology comedy TBS series Miracle Workers.

Morgan, of course, is no stranger to the world of comedic television either. Most recently, the comedy icon has recently appeared in several guest roles for Disney Plus’s The Santa Clauses and CBS’s The Neighborhood, which is set to end next year. The latter of which has landed Morgan a spin-off series where he will reprise his role as Curtis Butler, the cousin to Cedric the Entertainer’s character from the multi-cam series.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of writing, there is no word on whether or not the untitled comedy will be ready in time to debut on the fall 2025 TV schedule. Given that the news is only about a pilot order, we might never see the finished product. But I cant imagine that anything with Morgan and Radcliffe sharing the screen would get sidelined that early. Perhaps some wizarding skills would come in handy...