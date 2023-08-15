Travis Scott’s New Album Has A Surprising Connection To Brad Pitt

As speculation continues to swirl around his relationship with on and off-partner Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott is proceeding with his music career as usual. He most recently marked the release of his latest album, Utopia, which became available to the public in July. It’s received mostly favorable reviews and, of course, Scott has been doing his part to promote the new music. As fans continue to enjoy the tracks, they may be interested in learning an intriguing behind-the-scenes detail. The album apparently has a key connection to none other than Brad Pitt .

Utopia was recorded over the course of several years, and part of that work was done at Miraval Studios, which is situated in the South of France. Said location is owned by Brad Pitt and is in proximity of the winery the Oscar winner owns. This information was formally confirmed via a social media post that was jointly shared by Legends Inc. and a Pitt-centric Instagram account. The post features a number of images of the pristine-looking space, which features an impressive-looking technical setup. Pitt himself was also featured in snapshots alongside French producer-engineer Damien Quintard.

While that post is the first official indication the public has received regarding the Bullet Train star’s link to the album, the company previously hinted at the collaboration. Travis Scott was featured in a post Miraval Studios shared at the end of July. In the photo, the performer appears to be recording the new music or as the caption states “making history.” Take a look at the snapshot for yourself down below:

Those are some sweet digs, to say the least, though the “Franchise” performer responded to that particular post with a cheeky comment. At the time, he said, “I miss my house.” Most of us can relate to having a love for the comforts of home. However, I’d like to think that the 32-year-old star also appreciated the resources he was afforded while working on his latest album at the compound.

One honestly can’t help but marvel at the sight of the studio and, for years, it’s actually been synonymous with music. Famous artists have spent time there, including the iconic Sade and fan-favorite rock band Pink Floyd. Per Billboard , the space remained unused for decades, before the Ocean’s Eleven star reopened it alongside Damien Quintard in 2022. The spot reportedly includes not only a recording studio but multiple editing bays, offices, a kitchen and a 115-foot pool.

The music branch of the operation aside, it’s the aforementioned vineyard that has Brad Pitt engaged in with his ex, Angelina Jolie, who he purchased it with. Pitt sued Jolie in early 2022, after she reportedly sold her share of the business. He claims he and his former wife agreed that such a business decision could only be completed with his approval. The actor himself was later sued over the winery drama by Jolie’s company, Nouvel, for $250 million.

As of this writing, Pitt remains in litigation and recently recruited Chuck Norris’ lawyer for his legal team .

Amid all of that drama though, it seems the A-lister is still set on keeping his musical enterprises going. The fact that a performer with Travis Scott’s level of notoriety lends a lot of credibility to Miraval Studios. I personally wouldn’t have imagined that Scott and Pitt might find their way into each other’s orbits but, hey, anything can happen, right?