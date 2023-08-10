Travis Scott Drops A Slew Of (Positive) F-Bombs Related To Kim Kardashian’s Ex Kanye West During Rare Performance

Rap superstars Travis Scott and Kanye West obviously have a lot in common. The two have been working together for about a decade now, appearing on each other’s various albums over the years, but they’re also connected because of their respective exes, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who are siblings . It’s clear the two musicians support each other, and Scott recently dropped a slew of positive F-bombs about West during a rare performance.

What Did Travis Scott Say About Kanye West During Their Performance?

The last time we saw father of four Kanye West step on stage to perform was in late February 2022, when he launched his album, Donda 2, in Miami. Since then, of course, things in West’s life have hardly been music focused. Along with finalizing his divorce from Kardashian in November of that year, the weeks surrounding that event were filled with a number of controversial statements from the rapper, which led to him losing several business partnerships and a lot of money.

Despite his troubles, however, at the recent concert held to launch Scott’s Utopia album in Rome, which was shown on the Cultcert YouTube page, Stormi and Aire’s dad paid tribute to West before bringing him on stage, and said:

[He’s the] only one human being on this mother fucking planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother fucking thing.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper didn’t mention any specific "mother fucking thing" during the concert, but there have clearly been some issues with the mother of his two young children. Scott and Kylie Jenner’s relationship timeline had a few ups and downs before they appeared to split for good in January 2023, with their lifestyles now said to be as different as night and day .

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to find out that Scott and West had commiserated over their romantic troubles within the same extended family, but there are also a number of very public trials connected to their respective careers that he could have been referring to, as well.

It was in early November 2021 that Scott’s Astroworld festival turned into chaos and resulted in 10 people dying and hundreds of injuries. The days and weeks afterward saw him and other event organizers hit with over 250 lawsuits from those affected. Meanwhile, West has, in just the past year or so, been hit with several lawsuits from those like his former partners at Adidas (who dropped him after his anti-Semitic remarks in 2022), former employees at his Donda Academy and many other parties. So, it’s just as likely that the hit makers have talked over their many legal problems.

After performing “Praise God” (which was on West’s Donda album and featured Scott) and the Graduation song “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” Jenner’s ex added that “there is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” and, if anything, it’s at least good that they can rely on each other in hard times.