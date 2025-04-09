Amid Kanye West’s Controversies, Fellow Rapper Travis Scott Opens Up About The State Of Their Relationship

The past few months have seen Kanye West making headlines for a myriad of reasons. As a result, he’s garnered backlash from a portion of the general public. West has apparently also been dealing with some personal issues, specifically in regard to his relationships with his children and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. For the most part, many of his fellow rappers have remained silent throughout this time. Now, however, Travis Scott is discussing where he stands with the polarizing hip hop artist today.

What Did Travis Scott Say About Kanye West?

Ye came up during a lengthy conversation that Travis Scott participated in as part of a cover story for Complex. During the chat, the interviewer mentioned that the 33-year-old rapper worked with Ye early in his career, when they produced the compilation album Cruel Summer. Asked about how their relationship has evolved over time, Scott described his fellow rapper as a mentor of sorts and made note of their familial connection:

Shit, man. That’s my kid’s uncle. That guy took me in when I was young, when I was like 19. He taught me a lot about music. And not even just “taught” me, but he allowed me to experience the creation of music. To create music with him, it’s what helped me grow, making a lot of beats. Whether it’s writing and collabing on music and film or clothes or whatever the fuck it is, just constantly learning…

More on Kanye West (Image credit: BigBoyTV) The Kanye-Related Rules Kim Kardashian Is Allegedly Enforcing In Her House

Travis Scott shares two children – Stormi Webster (7) and Aire Webster (3) – with former partner Kylie Jenner. And, given that link, Kanye West is the (technically, former) uncle of Scott’s kids, considering he was married to Kim Kardashian for nearly seven years. Over the years, the two rappers have indeed shown each other support. In 2022, West actually shouted out Scott and Jenner for helping him find daughter Chicago’s birthday party after allegedly not receiving an invite. And Scott dropped a ton of positive F-bombs while shouting out West at a concert in 2023.

All in all, it would seem that there’s still love between these two music artists. However, those tender feelings are a far cry from the reactions the “Jesus Walks” rapper has been receiving for his actions and comments as of late.

What’s Been Going On With Kanye West These Days?

Earlier this year, the Donda curator stirred up controversy when he shared more antisemitic comments on social media. More recently, Ye was also spotted sporting clothing adorned with swastikas and went viral in the process. His comments on X seemed to draw concern from his wife, Bianca Censori, yet it was later revealed that the social media account that reacted didn’t actually belong to her. In his recently released song, “Bianca,” the rapper also claims Censori left him after two years of marriage.

There have reportedly been troubles between Kanye West and his previous spouse as well, as Kim Kardashian reportedly took issue with their daughter, North West, providing vocals for one of his songs. Sean “P. Diddy” Combs – who is currently in prison ahead of his sex-trafficking trial – is also featured on that track. Kardashian claimed to have the rights to North’s voice, and West allegedly declared he'd “unleash hell” on her if she didn’t change that.

Kim Kardashian, who allegedly finds it “ridiculous” that she has to constantly consult a lawyer when dealing with her ex – also called an emergency custody meeting when North was set to meet West at the same time he was hanging out with Andrew and Tristian Tate. (The Tates recently returned from overseas after being charged with sex crimes.)

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite the issues he’s been entangled in, Ye has received some support. He recently spoke to Diddy by phone, and the Sean John founder hyped him up and encouraged him to keep creating music. Diddy also praised the “Dark Fantasy” performer for looking out for his kids while he’s in prison. Months ago, as mentioned by Complex, Travis Scott hung out with Kanye West at a Grammys party. We can’t say for sure whether they’ve met up anymore since then, but Scott’s comments suggest that West still has his respect, at the very least.