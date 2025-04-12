As Taylor Swift Reportedly Takes Legal Action Against Kanye West Over Viral Posts, An Insider Drops Claims About Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Feelings

It goes without saying that Taylor Swift and Kanye West have a history. Back in 2009, the two music industry stars became intertwined after West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video. Since then, the two stars have come into conflict in one way or another, with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, even getting in on the drama at certain points. West has now drawn the ire of Swift again via viral tweets, leading her to take legal action. All the while, an insider drops claims on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s, feelings.

What Did Kanye West Do, And How Is Taylor Swift Apparently Taking Legal Action?

As of late, 47-year-old Ye has made headlines for his social media rants, in which he has name-dropped various stars. (He made inflammatory comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids, which he has since apologized for.) In a series of X posts captured by @HopeOfKrypton95, Ye talked about being “mad” that he’d never had sex with the “Willow” singer. He also made claims of “racism” when discussing his sentiment and alleging that the songstress wouldn’t have him but would have sex with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

35-year-old Taylor Swift is now reportedly filing a cease-and-desist order against the “Touch the Sky” performer. An insider spoke to DailyMail.com and alleged that Swift chose to take such action as she believed she was “left with no other option.” The source also shared a take on the situation:

This time he has gone too far. His claims are not just false, they are defamatory. This isn't just [West] gossiping. This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career.

When it comes to Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, sources from their respective teams have denied Kanye West’s NSFW claims. Styles, who reportedly hasn’t had contact with the Eras Tour headliner for some time, apparently finds Ye’s remarks “uncalled for.” Also, if another insider is to be believed, Travis Kelce isn’t too pleased with the situation either.

Since 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has garnered attention from the media and the general public alike. This latest Ye-related situation represents yet another wrinkle in that romance. While the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end has yet to speak out on the matter publicly, a source for DailyMail claims he’d like to have words with the polarizing rapper:

Taylor's clearly upset, and Travis is obviously supporting her. There must be consequences. West would never dare say this to her face.

As of late, both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven’t been spotted together as of late. The two stars have apparently been “taking it easy” since Super Bowl LIX back in February. Said attempts to keep their relationship out of the public eye would seemingly be rocked by Kanye West’s comments. At the same time, the “Fearless” singer is also wrapped up in another legal situation, as she’s being sued by a poet for alleged copyright infringement.

When it comes to cease-and-desist situations, they can serve as the first step in a larger legal matter. It remains to be seen whether this situation involving Taylor Swift and Kanye West might escalate further. At present, though, it would seem that she’s not standing for the rapper’s comments and allegedly has the support of her man as well.