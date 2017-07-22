What's In A Krabby Patty? Here's What The Spongebob Producer Knows

The Krabby Patty secret formula has been the most closely guarded secret of the Krusty Krab since Mr. Krabs was a boy, and apparently not even the staff of Spongebob Squarepants can reveal its entire contents. That said, CinemaBlend was able to squeeze out a secret behind what's in a Krabby Patty thanks to Spongebob producer Vincent Waller. Here's what he had to say:

The one thing I can tell you that Steve Hillenburg has let slip is there is absolutely no meat in the Krabby Patty. There is no animal product in there.

Well, that's somewhat reassuring as it would've been a little messed up if Mr. Krabs was killing other fish to make his highly addictive hamburger! If the Krabby Patty is vegetarian-friendly, the meat could possibly be a delicious form of tofu? That seems really unlikely, considering the logistics of a crab ordering land-made tofu and then having it shipped to the ocean floor. It would be a bit of a nightmare.

Fans may think that with the knowledge of the Krabby Patty meat origin being vegetarian that someone who watched Spongebob Squarepants is pretty close to having the entire recipe at their disposal, but that's actually a common misconception. While only a select few actual characters and real life people know the actual secret ingredients, many have speculated what makes a Krabby Patty special is something within the batter of the bun in addition to the secret sauce and mystery mixture used to make the patty. Steve Hillenburg's slip up appears to indicate the patty is a guaranteed part of the mixture, and perhaps Vincent Waller knows more than he's letting on. Maybe Waller is just playing coy because he knows Plankton could watch our video of the interview, as you can, too, right below:

Rumors on Spongebob Squarepants most closely guarded secret weren't the only Nickelodeon news out of San Diego Comic-Con, as the network showed trailers for specials for the Nicktoon classics Rocko's Modern Life and Hey Arnold. Nick fans should certainly check those things out as well as the news that Invader Zim is making a comeback.