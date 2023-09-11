The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

It’s finally that time – when another upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff series has finally arrived on our streaming devices or AMC channel. This time, it’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon , which debuts on September 10th, 2023 and features an exciting new cast.

The spinoff was announced more than a year ago before the mothership series, The Walking Dead, came to an end, and was originally a spinoff that would focus on two main characters from The Walking Dead – Daryl and Carol, both of which made it through all eleven seasons (which we ranked) . Through it all, their friendship was one of the few things that stayed intact throughout the show – and their friendship moments made us smile so brightly.

However, Melissa McBride, who played Carol in The Walking Dead, had to leave the show , and the series was remade into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon , starring Norman Reedus as the titular character. But with a series that takes place in France, of all places, there are some names on here that you might not recognize – and some you just might. Here is where you’ve seen The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon cast before.

(Image credit: AMC)

Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon)

The first person who is obviously on this list is Norman Reedus, who played Daryl Dixon throughout all eleven seasons of The Walking Dead.

Critics Have Seen The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, See Why They’re Calling The Norman Reedus Spinoff ‘Magnifique’ (Image credit: AMC) See why critics are loving The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Initially starting as a recurring cast member before being bumped up to a main character in Season 2 thanks to the fan response, Daryl ended up becoming just as synonymous with The Walking Dead as Rick Grimes was – in fact, both of them have their spinoffs now, with Andrew Lincoln's character, Rick, appearing in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live later in 2024.

It makes sense for Daryl Dixon to have a show, considering he was probably the most popular character from the series. There were literal shirts at one point that said, “If Daryl Dies, we riot.” I think the producers and writers took that to heart because Daryl made it to the end, and avoided becoming one of the many heartbreaking Walking Dead deaths .

Even so, Reedus has done a little more on TV besides his role as Daryl Dixon. Among a handful of guest appearances on shows like Law & Order and Hawaii Five-O, Reedus also hosts his show on AMC called Ride with Norman Reedus, where he travels to places in the world with a new guest star each week on motorcycles, a passion of his – fitting since Reedus will appear in the new movie, The Bikeriders .

Reedus has also been in plenty of films from which fans might recognize him. Some of his most known are Blade II, both Boondock Saints films, American Gangster, Triple 9, Air, Sky, Deuces Wild, and more. Besides Bikeriders, Reedus will also appear in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina , so he is having an eventful 2023-2024.

(Image credit: AMC)

Clémence Poésy (Isabelle)

The next on this list is Clémence Poésy, who plays Isabelle in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. I would recognize Poésy right away because she portrayed Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter movies for a few movies, most prominently in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire before the character later married Bill Weasley in the subsequent films.

Besides that, Poésy has appeared in other films such as the spectacular Christopher Nolan movie, Tenet, as well as 127 Hours, Final Portrait, and more. With television, Poésy appeared as a guest star in the hit CW series Gossip Girl, had a prominent role in the French TV series The Tunnel, and appeared in The Essex Serpent on Apple TV+.

(Image credit: HBO)

Adam Nagaitis (Quinn)

Next on this list is Adam Nagaitis, who plays Quinn in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The actor has been in various movies during his career, including Ridley Scott’s 2021 film, The Last Duel, Gunpowder Milkshake, The Commuter, The Local, and more.

In television, he had a prominent role in the TV series The Terror and a central role in Red Rose. He also had a recurring role on Banished and had a recurring role on the hit HBO miniseries Chernobyl.

(Image credit: AMC)

Anne Charrier (Genet)

Next is Anna Charrier, who plays Genet in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Like many of her co-stars on this list, Charrier has been a part of many French movies and TV shows that might not be readily accessible to the United States, but she’s been active overseas.

She appeared in the international films Paid, The Last Deadly Mission, Marseille, and more. She has also appeared in various French shows, including Central nuit, Maison Close, and Chefs.

(Image credit: AMC)

Eriq Ebouaney

Next up is Eriq Ebouaney, who is one of the prominent cast members of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. He has also been a part of several movies overseas, which include The Children of the Marshland, Lumumba, and La piste, among others. Ebouaney has also appeared in films that you might recognize, such as Femme Fatale, 3 Days to Kill, Hitman, Kingdom of Heaven, and The Nativity Story.

Ebouaney has also appeared in the French TV shows Liaison, Or de lui, Captain Marleau, and Jo.

(Image credit: AMC)

Laika Blanc Francard (Sylvie)

Laika Blanc Francard plays Sylvie, another main character in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and so far, her only credit in film was the French movie My Night (otherwise known as Ma nuit). She also had a role in the French television series, Le monde de demain.

(Image credit: AMC)

Romain Levi (Codron)

Romain Levi plays Codron in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and his sole movie credit so far was his part in Sacracide, another international film. He also appeared in several minor roles in French TV shows, such as Spiral, The Tunnel, Les invisibles, and more.

(Image credit: AMC)

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi (Laurent)

Lastly, we have Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, who plays Laurent in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. This is the young actor’s first significant role, and judging from the trailer, it looks like it will be a big one, so I’m excited to see where he goes from here.