I Enjoyed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, But I Need To Complain About One Major Character Death

So, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon just concluded its second season as part of the 2024 TV schedule. And I have to say…I enjoyed it. Mostly. I mean, it's hard for me not to, you know?

As someone who was a fan of The Walking Dead for nearly its entire run and stayed through until the bitter end with all eleven Walking Dead seasons, I practically feel like these characters are family now. Sometimes you hate them, sometimes you love them, but you can't really get rid of them no matter how hard you try, assuming you're not a brainless chomper.

With even more upcoming Walking Dead shows on the way that'll keep expanding this universe, we'll no doubt be meeting plenty of other future victims as the months go by. But I will say that Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon had me feeling some way about one character's death—and I don't think I'm alone on this, so let's talk about it.

The Overall Season Was A Good Continuation

Again, with a series like this, it's tough to mess it up. Daryl was such an integral part of The Walking Dead that anything he touches within that universe is guaranteed to be successful and draw attention, which is what this show has done. So overall, I did enjoy the season.

I think it lost a little bit of its initial glamour of Daryl being suddenly across the world and trying to survive in a new land, but there was still a lot to love here. It really builds on that typical found-family trope, almost reminding me of HBO's The Last of Us in specific ways. They further expanded the world out there. The story, while coming across as a little rushed, was packed with action throughout every episode, which is really what you want from a show like this.

The biggest strength of this show is still the fact that Daryl is in Europe and giving viewers a look at how the apocalypse has effected the other side of the planet. We were always so focused on what was happening in Alexandria or the Commonwealth or whatever that we never really questioned what was in the far distance. Plus, this spinoff is paying off Dr. Jenner's comments in Season 1 of TWD, where he revealed the French were the last to be working on a vaccine.

Now, we get to really see the effects on Europe and what people have done to survive, and through the eyes of everyone's favorite character, no less. So I'd say that's still plenty ready to watch the show.

Bringing Carol Back To Deal With Her Traumas Was A Great Move

I've said it once, and I'll repeat it: Carol's aura is unmatched, and it continues to thrive in this show.

There is something so gratifying about seeing Melissa McBride back in action as Carol. It's almost funny to me because, for a long time, I wouldn't say I liked her character. It took some understanding to truly get into the depths of who she is as a person. And then, over time, I just grew to love her—and enjoy how much more badass she becomes.

Her addition to Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon already was a great decision even before she got the Book of Carol subtitle, I mean, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride's chemistry has always been unmatched by the original show, and the plan was to have them do a spinoff together. Still, McBride had to back out because of a scheduling issue.

Now, they're back together, and it really feels like no time has passed. And truly, this whole story of her attempting to outgrow her trauma from losing Sophia twelve years ago (in the TWD timeline) hits hard. Sometimes, we really forget how much this poor woman has gone through because of how much she has grown, but sometimes, she's still just that mother back at the barn watching her daughter stumble out.

The mix of flashbacks and new footage successfully managed to show Carol's growth while still reflecting her etertain pains, which might have been a bit too depressing without Daryl around as her best friend.

Still, for as welcomed as Carol was, her arrival cut short another character's journey, and I have to complain about it for a few, since it's a death that got me reeling.

How Could They Do My Girl Isabel Like That?

Let's be honest here – The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's cast was filled to the brim with new faces for Season 1, but there were very few faces that made it to Season 2, as we all know in the TWD world. One of those was Isabel and, of course, her nephew, Laurent.

You know, the two people we spent basically the entire first season getting to know, only for Season 2 to kill off Isabel just one episode after she and Daryl shared an emotional kiss.

Look, I'm not even upset about the fact that Daryl missed out on having a relationship with a woman who genuinely seemed to really love and care for him after everything he had done to take care of them and earn such love. I'm more upset about the fact that he missed out on yet another chance of having a close personal relationship with someone whose life he isn't fully tasked with saving. It could have been bliss, but then they killed her off.

I love Daryl and Carol's friendship, but it doesn't always have to be just that set-up. Isabel was a perfect way to implement the idea that maybe she could have been Daryl's partner-in-survival or perhaps just another close friend. to shoot the shit with. Instead, she was killed off for what I felt was merely shock value, something this franchise has always been guilty of, especially regarding The Walking Dead's most heartbreaking deaths .

It just baffles me – why spend all that time showing them getting closer, showing the connection, showing them kissing – all for it to be taken out in one episode? I get that this is the perfect path to making a character's death feel meaningful, but it doesn't justify the death happening in and of itself.

It reminds me of Daryl and Beth in Season 4 of TWD. Granted, Beth was a hell of a lot younger than Daryl, and I don't think I would support that strange relationship as an older person now, but episodes, hell, an entire SEASON had Daryl looking desperately for Beth, only for her to get shot in the head.

Another potentially vital chemstry-filled friendship ruined. And now Isabel is right there with her.

Can Someone PLEASE Let Daryl Be Happy For ONCE?

I am so tired for this man's mental health, even if he'll never been written as if he's visibly traumatized.

Remember when I said earlier that, at this point, these characters are like family to me? I really mean that. I feel my heart get torn apart and ripped out, and not in a significant way, whenever something happens to Daryl. At first, I could understand it. It's character development; it pushes him forward, whatever.

But he never gets a break. Ever. I swear to God, the only time I've ever seen this man happy are the few times he's brought to hug Carol or Rick after suffering some of the most heinous things imaginable. Obviously Carol has had so many heartbreaks as well, but she gets emotional catharsis every so often, while Daryl's ugly cry meme essentially nixed similar moments in the future.

I don't know what would have happened with Isabel. I don't know if it would have ended well for them. But I just wanted him to have something that lasted for a bit. We've had The Walking Dead relationships that have stood the test of time – heck, Rick and Michonne had a whole damn show about it. Why can't Daryl have that happiness?

Maybe I'm digging too deep into this. Maybe Daryl is content being with his buddy Carol, and maybe that's fine. But I also know Daryl cares deeply for Laurent, and he wouldn't care deeply for the kid if not for Isabel. I'm just sad that we missed out on this great opportunity to at least explore what could have been.

But nope, it's gone now, vanished in the wind. And now we can only wonder, 'what-if?'

Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is already confirmed, so it's not like this is the end of the story. But I will say this does leave a bit of a bitter taste in my mouth. And I hope that Daryl finds that kind of happiness one day. But until then…I suppose I'll stick with Daryl and Carol being best buddies.