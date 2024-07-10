Vanna White Reveals The Only Part Of Her Wheel Of Fortune Wardrobe She Wears More Than Once

No matter how many fashion shows, red carpet arrivals and similar TV events air each year, Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White will still likely emerge as the most stylish celeb on the small screen. You just can’t beat the law of averages, and the former Miss Georgia is famous for having now donned over 8,000 different dresses and other outfits (that she handpicks) across 41 seasons so far.

Reflecting on a career of iconic looks Ahead of her first season of Wheel with Ryan Seacrest and without longtime host Pat Sajak, who bid farewell via retirement in June, White reflected on a career full of iconic looks and shared some fun wardrobe details that fans may not know, such as the one part of the epic clothing assortment that she purposefully reuses. As she put it to TV Insider :

I can’t tell you how many pairs of shoes I have—all colors and heel heights, sandals, pumps, slingbacks, rhinestones, plain, strappy. I do repeat the shoes.

Vanna White did not shy away from the fact that her dressing room houses row after row of her preferred shoe choices, and apparently has something for just about any occasion, mood, or style. There’s something to be said about finding shoes that agree with you and sticking with them, especially in the case of high heels for TV. Even if episode tapings aren’t extremely lengthy, nobody wants to be uncomfortable in front of millions of people for any amount of time.

One can only hope that White rocks out some super-comfy slippers whenever she’s not having to don heels for the show. Rows and rows of slippers!

While she is known for wearing a different dress each and every episode, and started opting for more comfortable stretchy dresses over the years, fans shouldn’t be fooled into thinking she owns them all. Rather, she and her team go through upwards of 40 dresses to land on around a dozen final choices that are either held to be worn or are then further pared down. The main stipulation at this point is that she needs to be able to stretch and reach the top letters, so no straps that block her arms at all.

Of course, perfection is nearly impossible to pull off, and across four decades of Wheel of Fortune, there was reportedly only a single, solitary instance where Vanna White came out in a dress that she’d already worn before. And that mistake was attributed to her stylist, who was too late in realizing the fashion error. (Well not really an error, since I’m sure the look was gold.)

Will Ryan Seacrest try and show up his new co-star ( who finally landed her big raise ) whenever he arrives as Wheel of Fortune’s new host in September? Only t_m_ will tell. While waiting, head to our 2024 TV premiere schedule to see what else is on the way soon.