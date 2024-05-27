Vanna White Shares Sweet Memories From Her Decades Working With Pat Sajak On Wheel Of Fortune, And I'm In My Feels
We really hit the $1 million wedge with this TV duo.
Pat Sajak’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune is fast approaching, with the game show’s 43-year host headed to retirement following the June 7 episode. Not only will it be the end of an era for one of the best game show hosts, it will be the end of one of TV’s greatest dynamic duos — Pat Sajak and Vanna White. After four decades, these two are so close that White has even said she considered leaving the show with him. Now that the big goodbye is actually upon us, the letter-turner had the most lovely things to say about Sajak, and boy are her words tugging at my heartstrings.
Vanna White and Pat Sajak have been the faces of Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years. Forget TV shows or business partnerships, that’s longer than many marriages last! White said it’s hard to come up with the right words for what it will feel like to have someone different — in this case, Ryan Seacrest — leading the contestants in spinning the Big Wheel, but she found a beautiful way to explain it, telling TV Insider:
Describing her journey alongside Pat Sajak as “the best book” she's ever read is so heart-warming, and heart-wrenching, when you consider that in every story the last page must be turned at some point. After living the entirety of their adult lives together in front of the camera, it’s obvious that Vanna White and Pat Sajak have become more like family than colleagues or co-hosts. She’s referred to him as her “TV husband,” and apparently Kelly Ripa is one of many viewers who thought she and Sajak were married in real life.
The bond is undeniable, and it doesn’t sound like there’s anything — even Pat Sajak’s retirement — that could weaken the relationship at this point. Vanna White said:
Forty years ago they never could have imagined what an institution Wheel of Fortune would become — it’s one of the best game shows of all time — and that they would be two of the most prominent people in each other’s lives, seeing the world together and appearing on TV every weeknight. They’ve undoubtedly been through a lot together, and hopefully their relationship will endure off-screen once Pat Sajak passes the baton.
Check your local listings to see how to watch Pat Sajak’s final episodes in your area, and keep an eye on the 2024 TV schedule to see when Ryan Seacrest will officially take over on Wheel of Fortune, with Vanna White in front of the Big Board, of course.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.