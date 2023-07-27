After Seeing Viral TikTok Sketch About Sharks Behind The Scenes Of Shark Week, I'm Convinced This Comedian Needs To Be On SNL

Shark Week is officially in full swing. This year it has specials about orcas being great white shark “serial killers” and features like Cocaine Sharks , which is about cocaine bales that were dumped in shark-infested waters by Florida. As always, there are lots of wild and fascinating programs this week about the ocean creatures. However, this content is getting a little funnier this year as a comedian went viral on TikTok for creating a sketch about how the sharks act behind the scenes. Let’s just say, this guy needs to be on Saturday Night Live ASAP.

Jake Shane has become famous on TikTok for acting out silly situations, like “sharks during the filming of shark week,” they get millions of views and sometimes other celebs get involved. However, this time it was just him creating a scene where he played a shark who was trying to hype up another shark before going on camera for their Shark Week moment. It honestly feels like an SNL skit, check it out:

One of the commenters confirmed my thoughts about Shane’s SNL potential as they posted:

when are u going on snl

The creator then responded with “in my dreams.” Well, looking back on some of the most viral sketches of the modern Saturday Night Live era, I’d assume this TikToker would fit right in. I mean, we all remember Bowen Yang’s iceberg sketch that almost didn’t happen . He scooted up to the Weekend Update desk as the iceberg the Titanic ran into, and it blew up online, check it out:

Don’t you think Jake Shane could do something like that? I certainly think so. While SNL’s 48th season may be over, we can always look forward to Season 49, and hope Lorne Michaels sees these hilarious TikToks.

While he might not end up on the legendary sketch show anytime soon, the series his skit is based on did take notice of the viral moment. After seeing Shane act like a shark preparing for their big moment in the spotlight, Discovery took to the comments to show their love for the Shark Week-inspired video, posting:

Iconic. Now do the bait that doesn’t get eaten.

They loved it so much, they even provided a prompt for his next video. So, since Shane almost always gets his ideas from the comments, of course, he recreated it , check it out:

Both of these Shark Week-inspired videos go hand-in-hand with the comedy he typically creates. Some of his most viral videos include him being “ a glass bottle about to get pushed down the stairs ” and “ the founding fathers after John Hancock signed his name super big. ” Honestly, these truly feel like bits we’d see on Weekend Update, however, for now, we’ll just have to stick to TikTok and his hilarious videos that even Discovery got a good laugh out of.