Wanna Feel Old? See Honey Boo Boo’s Post About Getting Accepted Into College

There’s nothing more sobering than checking up on some of the pop culture faces of your past and realizing they are much older than they were when they entered your peripheral. If you want to hold fast onto the illusion of your youth, read no further because I’m about to drop a bomb: Honey Boo Boo just got accepted into college. That’s right, after Macaulay Culkin totally blew our minds with his age in a viral tweet, TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has now announced she has been accepted into college and I can totally feel the wheel of time spinning a bit faster.

Honey Boo Boo, who I will from now on refer to as her actual name Alana Thompson to save myself some internal cringes, posted to her Instagram last week, announcing that she has been accepted into Georgia Military College for their Dual Enrollment program. You can check out the post below:

Her caption of beauty and brains is definitely noteworthy, because Alana Thompson didn’t just get accepted into college, but she got accepted into college early! The dual program mentioned in the acceptance letter most likely means that she will be taking college classes while she is still in High School, in addition to her regular school work, for college credits.

So honestly it’s not quite as bad as you may have thought - the Toddlers and Tiaras star who rose to fame due to her quirky southern charm isn’t finished with High School yet, she’s just getting a head start on college. Although, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo came out in my last year of High School, so I’m personally feeling a little ill thinking about how much time has passed since Alana Thompson’s bold confidence first stole the hearts of America.

When Here Comes Honey Boo Boo hit TLC, there really was nothing like it at the time and references to star Alana Thompson being pretty much the human encapsulation of the phrase “kids say the darndest things!” were pretty much everywhere. The show was canceled in 2014 after 4 seasons when concerns of child molestation came up (Not-so-fun-fact: totally not the only time a TLC star has been connected to these kinds of allegations). Thompson has been on other reality shows centered on her mother, Mama June , since and was even a contestant on Dancing With the Stars Junior a few years back.

In fact, Alana Thompson can be seen alongside her mother in Mama June: Road to Redemption. While you won’t find it on our TV schedule for 2022 , it premiered a couple weeks ago on WeTV. Coming in on the show after not hearing anything about the family since the Honey Boo Boo days, I can honestly say a lot has changed with the family. 10 years will definitely do that.

You’ve got to be proud of Alana Thompson, though! She is still filming stuff for her family and maintaining an image for the world, yet seems to be prioritizing her education as well and getting a jump start on college. Yes, college. I can’t even think about little Honey Boo Boo in college without feeling my grays growing in!