Kim Kardashian Finally Graduated Law School, But It Was Her Son Psalm Who Stole The Show

It’s the season of new beginnings, with many people celebrating graduations this month and starting a new era in their lives. This year’s graduates are in good company, as Kim Kardashian officially completed her six-year journey to become a lawyer. Friends and family gathered to honor the achievement, but I’m afraid the guest of honor might have been upstaged by her 6-year-old son, Psalm.

I’m sure the cameras were rolling to capture this huge milestone for a future season of The Kardashians (whose seventh season is expected to premiere sometime on the 2025 TV schedule and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription), but Kim Kardashian’s family and friends also documented the biggest moments from her backyard graduation. Her four children were present and looking quite fashionable, especially her youngest, who looked like he had some business to attend to with that huge ice cream sundae:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories.)

It wasn’t just the dapper suit, either, as Psalm West must have learned from his mom that accessories are everything. Another photo from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories showed that he was even carrying a briefcase!

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories.)

As if that wasn't sweet enough, it turns out the 6-year-old took his wardrobe inspiration from a pretty important figure in his mom’s life — Robert Kardashian. Kim Kardashian’s father was also an attorney before his death in 2003, and the reality TV star shared a throwback photo of him in a brown suit and blue shirt that was similar to Psalm’s:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories.)

Psalm may have been the scene-stealer, but his older sister, 7-year-old Chicago, looked pretty amazing, too. She drew her inspiration from the outfit her mother wore to speak at Harvard Business School, and honestly, Kendall Jenner better watch out, because the Kardashian-Jenner family may have a new supermodel on the rise:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

While Kim Kardashian’s official journey as a lawyer is only just beginning, her law degree marks the end of a hard-fought few years. She struggled with the “baby bar” exam, failing three times in two years before ultimately passing the test on her fourth and final chance.

She explained on The Kardashians at the time that you’re only allowed to take the test so many times, so if she had failed a fourth exam, her dream to follow in her father’s footsteps would have been over.

It will be interesting to see how much time Kim Kardashian devotes to her new law degree with so many other things happening in her life. While she’s been working on prison reform for years, she’s also transitioned into acting and will star in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama All’s Fair.

That’s on top of taking care of her four kids, running her multibillion-dollar businesses, and continuing her family’s reality show, although there’s been speculation that Kim Kardashian’s acting career may come at the expense of The Kardashians. She’s certainly one busy woman, but especially after this latest accomplishment, it would obviously be silly to bet against her.

After all, she’s got to pave the way for the best-looking attorney of the next generation — Psalm West.