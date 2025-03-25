Was 9-1-1’s Buck Telling The Truth When He Said He Didn’t Have Feelings For Eddie? Here’s What Oliver Stark Thinks

He might not be completely honest with himself.

Eddie and Buck saying goodbye to each other before Eddie moves to Texas on 9-1-1.
(Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Spoilers ahead for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11, “Holy Mother of God” for anyone who hasn't watched on ABC or streamed it with a Hulu subscription.

Since Season 2, 9-1-1 has been stringing fans along for the slowest slow burn of them all: Buck and Eddie. Many fans have long wanted the two firefighters to get together, even sparking a Pop Culture Jeopardy! reference. However, now that Eddie’s moved to Texas, that outcome might not ever happen. Of course, Buck is taking the move especially hard, and even denied his feelings for his best friend while having a long-awaited conversation with his sister and his ex. Now, star Oliver Stark shared his thoughts on whether his character was telling the truth.

In the latest ep to hit the 2025 TV schedule, “Holy Mother of God,” Buck is having a hard time sleeping in the house after taking over Eddie’s lease, and only after sleeping with Tommy does he feel comfortable. Tommy told Buck he wanted to try things again now that the “competition is out of the way,” alluding to Buck's feelings for Eddie. But Buck denied it there, and then again while speaking with Maddie, with his reason being that Eddie’s straight.

So now the question that everyone’s wondering is, was Buck really being honest? Speaking with TV Insider, Stark shared that although his character's words were genuine, there might be something more behind it all. As he put it:

He’s telling his truth in the moment, for sure. I don’t think he’s trying to lie and hide anything from [Maddie]. He’s never even considered this before. He’s telling his truth, for sure in that moment. This is something that’s been brought to him from Tommy and something that he was not, as I say, having any kind of prior thoughts about.

Buck was surprised when Tommy had jokingly brought up Eddie, so it wasn’t too surprising that the former quickly voiced his denial, since that might have been the first time that he ever thought about it. (He'd be alone, but still.) It’s quite possible that this whole situation could be the catalyst that does make him consider it more. Assuming he isn't just adamantly against the idea, since Eddie is in Texas now.

Things are certainly more complicated on that front than they were to begin with, since Buck only came out last season, and his relationship with Tommy initially ended on a sour note. It’s unknown how the series will continue this storyline or address Buck’s potential feelings for Eddie, but since the end goal is for Eddie to return to the 118, it very well could be addressed sooner rather than later.

9-1-1 is unpredictable and fans have been wanting Buddie to happen for over six years now. And at times, it’s like the show's creative team is just as invested, between the two being mistaken for Christopher’s parents or comments about how they would be so cute together during a live stream during a rescue. Although ABC has yet to renew the series for Seaosn 8, it’s likely to happen, given the in-the-works Nashville spinoff. So there should be plenty more chances to get Buddie together or, at the very least, for Buck to really think about whether or not he has feelings for Eddie.

It's hard to tell what will happen and what this means for Buck moving forward, but fans will just have to watch and see. They’ve already been waiting since Season 2 for things to happen between him and Eddie. What’s so bad about waiting a little bit longer? New episodes of 9-1-1 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and stream the next day on Hulu.

Megan Behnke
Megan Behnke
Freelance TV News Writer

