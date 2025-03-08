I’ve Been Concerned About 9-1-1’s Eddie Possibly Moving To Texas, And Now The EP’s Latest Comments Really Make Me Nervous

Spoilers ahead for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 9, “Sob Stories.” Read with caution!

9-1-1 finally returned on the 2025 TV schedule to continue Season 8, and it also continued a major cliffhanger. Ever since the midseason finale last year, I have been as concerned as ever about Ryan Guzman’s Eddie leaving for Texas to be closer to his son, Christopher. The midseason premiere made that fear even more real, and EP Tim Minear’s latest comments up my worries tenfold.

In Season 8, Episode 9, “Sob Stories,” Eddie’s move to Texas was getting serious as he was doing showings of his house that were sabotaged by Buck, who wound up taking over the lease and putting a down payment on a house. Although Guzman has not officially said if he's exiting or not, Minear told EW that fans “should worry” that Eddie is leaving the 118 and moving to the Lone Star State:

Eddie has put a down payment on a house. He's moving there to fix it up and reconnect with his son. So, depending on how that goes.... I mean, we're sort of cheering for him to repair things with his kid, but it is sad to see him go.

Considering Eddie has left the 118 before when he became a dispatcher to spend more time with Christopher, it’s possible that this could just be temporary. However, no matter what, it seems like some sort of big move is now inevitable. While much of the 118 was supportive of Eddie’s decision, I’m like Buck, because I do not want him to go.

As of now, it’s unknown how long this storyline will continue, but unfortunately, it seems like the outcome is obvious. Eddie has not been doing well since Christopher moved to Texas to stay with Eddie’s parents after Christopher caught him with a doppelganger of his dead mom. It really felt like it was only a matter of time before Eddie couldn’t take it anymore, and knowing that his son was adjusting well to Texas, he knew what he needed to do. Even though I think this makes a lot of sense, and I want him to be with kid, it does not mean I like it.

At the very least, with Eddie in Texas, it should be interesting to see how the 118 moves forward. Buck has been taking the move especially hard and even let it slip on purpose at the firehouse that Eddie was moving before he told anyone else. Although Buck seems to accept it at the end of the episode, it probably won’t be easy when he eventually has to say goodbye. And it doesn't help that he's probably still dealing with his breakup with Tommy.

Whatever happens with Eddie and his move to Texas, it will surely be an entertaining storyline to watch and maybe even a tough one. Eddie has been an important part of the 118 since joining in the second season, and whether temporary or permanent, he’s definitely going to create a hole when he leaves. Fans will just have to tune in on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see what happens. All episodes are also streaming for those with a Hulu subscription if you are looking to go back and watch Eddie's story.