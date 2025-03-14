9-1-1’s Ryan Guzman Reveals How Buck Will Handle Eddie’s Move To Texas And What The ‘End Goal’ Is
California and Texas suddenly feel like worlds apart.
Spoilers ahead for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 10, “Voices.” Read at your own risk!
9-1-1’s eighth season is continuing on the 2025 TV schedule, and the bar is continuing to be raised. In the midst of Maddie’s kidnapping, fans have also been on the edge of their seats with Eddie’s impending move to Texas. Not only has he been a vital part of the 118 since Season 2, but he’s also grown close to Buck, and the two are the best of friends. After Buck took the move exceptionally hard, Ryan Guzman is revealing how their friendship will continue now that they are in different states.
Eddie announced in the midseason finale that he was planning on moving to Texas so he could be closer to his son, Christopher, who moved to the Lone Star State to live with his grandparents in the Season 7 finale after catching his father with a doppelganger of his dead mother. Now that Eddie officially made the move at the end of Season 8, Episode 10, “Voices,” Guzman told TheWrap there is still some lingering tension with Buck, who wound up taking over Eddie’s lease:
Ever since Buck found out about Eddie moving, he didn’t take it well. Not only did he sabotage showings of Eddie’s house, but he also purposely let it slip at the firehouse that Eddie was moving before he had the chance to say anything. Buck did eventually come around but he was clearly still not loving the fact that his best friend was leaving. And it doesn’t help that fans have long been wanting “Buddie” to be a thing.
At the very least, just because Buck and Eddie won’t be in the same state, it doesn’t mean that their friendship is non-existent. They have survived Eddie not being on the 118 before, and it’s certainly something they’ll be able to overcome once again, even despite the long distance. Guzman shared that the two will still very much be leaning on each other, and I can’t wait to see how those FaceTime calls go:
It should be interesting to see how the two of them deal with this big change. It’s not going to be easy, especially for Buck, who is still reeling from his breakup with Tommy, and with Maddie getting kidnapped and nearly dying again, Eddie moving was just another thing on his chaotic plate. However, Eddie isn’t expected to be away from the 118 for very long, as Guzman said:
Eddie has quit the 118 before and it didn’t last long. While moving to Texas is a bit bigger than just merely becoming a Dispatcher and staying in Los Angeles, it still proved that he can’t stay away from the firehouse for a long time. There are still several more episodes to go for Season 8, and the show is unpredictable, so anything can happen at this point. Fans will just have to tune in on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription to see what happens.
