Watch Family Feud's Steve Harvey Pause Episode To Have Emotional Moment With Surprise Audience Member

Family Feud is usually a TV show that includes friendly competition, viral wacky (or not-safe-for-work) answers, and Steve Harvey’s A+ reactions to answers. On occasion, viewers might also see a more emotional moment or two as well -- some of which see Harvey to let his emotions flow. Fans get to see that very thing happen during a recent episode, which saw the game show host pause a game to have an emotional moment with a surprising audience member.

During the installment, the TV personality was conducting the game as per usual, introducing the two teams of contestants. However, someone from the audience immediately got Steve Harvey’s attention as he was kicking things off. As it turned out, a childhood friend of Harvey's was in the crowd, and he was downright overwhelmed at the sight of them. Watch the game show host try to hold back tears amid the warm embrace in the YouTube clip below:

There’s nothing like getting a surprise visit from a longtime friend, and those who've had the experience surely know that it can give you all the feels. Of course, the host kept things professional, but you can't fault him for reacting in such a way after seeing his friend of 61 years, who apparently lived next door to him while they were growing up in Cleveland. Though the bear hug exuded genuine passion, it didn't stop the media mogul from throwing a bit of friendly trash talk his friend's way. Still, it's clear to see that these two are firm friends, and it's always wonderful to see a star who hasn't forgotten their roots.

Though he doesn't shed too many tears on Family Feud, Steve Harvey has shown his tender side on some of his other TV gigs. One of his most emotional moments occurred on his since-cancelled titular talk show, where he cried during a special birthday episode. There’s seriously nothing more heartwarming than seeing the typically wise-cracking comedian get vulnerable with viewers.

As he's gotten older, Steve Harvey certainly hasn't shied away from being real with his fans. For instance, Harvey shared how he knew his wife Marjorie was the one following a tumultuous divorce. He even got sentimental talking about the last email he received from late Full House star Bob Saget and was sentimental when explaining that he shares the same birthday as late TV icon Betty White. Harvey’s proven time and time again that he’s just as thoughtful as he is funny, and I wouldn't mind seeing even more sweet moments from him, like his recent reunion, on future episodes of the award-winning game show.

