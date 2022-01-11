Steve Harvey Says Bob Saget Emailed Him Two Days Before He Died And Talks How ‘Hard’ It Was To Get Through It

The late Bob Saget made a lot of good friends over the course of his career, as evidenced by the various tributes that have poured in the days since his passing . Just about all of his Full House co-stars like Candace Cameron Bure and even Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have responded and paid loving tribute to their friend and colleague. However, Saget has also received massive love from notable names within the comedy world, including Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson . Fellow comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey also knew Saget and revealed that he received an email from him just two days before his death. Now, he’s opening up about how “hard” it was to get through the message.

When it comes to Bob Saget, Steve Harvey seems to have nothing but fond memories and, like so many of us, he was shaken to hear of his passing. So for him, it was probably a bittersweet feeling to learn that Saget had just recently reached out to him. During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Harvey explained that the late performer had reached out to extend a request:

[My staff] read me the email this morning. He wanted me to come do this new podcast he had, man. He really respected the moral stances that I take, he was just talking about all the good times that we’ve had. They read the email to me, so it was a little hard. He was a great dude.

The podcast, Bob Saget’s Here For You , featured a wide array of guests since it began back in April of 2020. Comedy veterans like George Lopez, Bill Burr and Jim Gaffigan were among those to grace the series and contribute to some great chats. There’s no doubt that Steve Harvey and Saget would’ve had a great conversation, especially since Harvey explained that the two had a pretty hilarious relationship:

Yeah, we were at shows together on television, we used to do press junkets. It’s crazy because the dude that they see on TV, that’s not who that was. The father on Full House, different dude off stage [laughs]. We both were. When we would see each other off stage, we would just cuss each other out. He was an interesting guy.

Some may forget that while the actor was best known for playing the clean-cut Danny Tanner on Full House, he was also a noted comedian known for his dark and raunchy humor. But ultimately, he deftly navigated both aspects of his career as the two sides rarely clashed with each other.